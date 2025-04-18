"Kendrick stays making history"— Internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar reportedly becoming the first artist in a Gatorade ad

Kendrick Lamar has reportedly become the first musical artist to appear in a Gatorade commercial, sparking widespread reactions online. On April 18, 2025, Gatorade launched its new campaign "Lose More. Win More," featuring NBA stars Luka Dončić and Jayson Tatum, WNBA icons A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark, and top NFL draft pick Shedeur Sanders.

Ad

The commercial is narrated by Kendrick Lamar, who also appears in it, working out to the sound of his GNX track Peekaboo.

According to Sports Business Journal, Anuj Bhasin, Chief Brand Officer of Gatorade, said the company chose Lamar for his "mindset of hard work, resilience, and pushing boundaries." The brand, long associated with elite athleticism, is now aiming to tap into younger audiences by spotlighting the Compton-born rapper.

Though Eminem previously narrated a Gatorade ad, Lamar is the first musical artist to appear onscreen. This development comes during a pivotal moment in Lamar's career. In February 2025, he took home five Grammy Awards and performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Ad

Trending

On April 19, 2025, he begins his "Grand National Tour" with SZA, covering 39 stops across North America and Europe until August 9.

As news of Lamar's Gatorade appearance broke, fans and critics alike took to social media to weigh in.

"Kendrick stays making history. First artist in a Gatorade ad? Icon behavior," sa id a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"What an accomplishment," tweeted another.

"Bom pro Kendrick Lamar," one more fan shared.

While some fans appreciated the accomplishment, others expressed skepticism about Kendrick Lamar's recent success.

"We do not care," one user stated.

"He's really an industry plant because how," one more user said.

"Drake becomes the first artist to surpass 500M RIAA certifications and Kendrick becomes the first artist to have a cameo in some ads," shared another.

Ad

Kendrick Lamar's appearance in Gatorade commercial

Ad

Kendrick Lamar's cameo marks a significant shift in Gatorade's marketing playbook. Historically, the brand has aligned itself exclusively with athletes. Gatorade was created in 1965 for the University of Florida football team, making it synonymous with sports from the start.

However, the April 2025 campaign marks the first time a musician has shared screen space with top-tier athletes — and not just in a voiceover, but through a visual appearance.

XXL confirmed Kendrick Lamar's involvement in the campaign in their article published April 18, 2025, stating that the ad features his voice and footage of him training alongside sports legends. Stereogum emphasized that while Eminem once narrated a Gatorade spot, Kendrick is the first to appear onscreen, closing a nearly 60-year chapter of athlete-only features in the brand's marketing.

Ad

This crossover into the fitness and sports world mirrors Kendrick's personal lifestyle. He has previously shared that running plays a major role in his routine, further aligning him with Gatorade's athletic ethos.

Kendrick’s Grand National Tour, his first major live run since 2022, kicks off the very next day, April 19, in Minneapolis. The 39-date stadium tour, co-headlined by SZA, will wrap up in Stockholm on August 9.

The tour follows his critically acclaimed performance at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. The set broke streaming records and featured surprise appearances from Dr. Dre and Baby Keem.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, the Gatorade news is unfolding against the backdrop of Kendrick's recent lyrical feud with Drake. Following his diss track Euphoria, Kendrick has stayed in headlines, with speculation that his recent high-profile moves are part of a broader response to the drama.

In a HotNewHipHop interview published April 18, 2025, TDE president Punch revealed that Euphoria originally had more direct shots at Drake, but was toned down after internal discussions.

As Kendrick Lamar steps into new territory with the Gatorade campaign, he's also hitting the road with longtime collaborator SZA for The Grand National Tour. The stadium tour includes 39 stops across North America and Europe, with major cities like Los Angeles, Toronto, Paris, and London on the itinerary.

Ad

Scheduled to conclude on August 9 in Stockholm, Sweden, the tour marks the duo’s first full-length collaboration on the road. It comes after a landmark year for both artists, musically and culturally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jeevika Malhotra Jeevika Malhotra is a Celebrity Trends writer at Sportskeeda, where she keenly explores the ever-changing pop culture landscape. With a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Chandigarh University, Jeevika has honed her skills through three years of experience in content writing.



Her professional journey includes successfully managing campaigns for Sony India, highlighting her ability to craft engaging narratives across various domains. Keeping up with pop culture phenomena since she was a kid, if one asks Jeevika about her favorite celebrity, she will go gaga over Priyanka Chopra, whom she considers a global icon.



When she is not penning the latest stories, Jeevika indulges her creative side by learning dance and experimenting in the kitchen, cooking her favorite recipes. At Sportskeeda, Jeevika is dedicated to reporting accurate, relevant, and ethically sourced information, always ensuring her pieces are thoroughly fact-checked. Know More