“His name is in the song. Lie again” — Internet reacts as Lil Wayne claims he wasn’t aware ‘Not Like Us’ was a Drake diss when he vibed to it on-stage

Lil Wayne revealed in his latest interview with Rolling Stone, published on April 17, that he didn't know Kendrick Lamar's hit track, Not Like Us, was a diss track for Drake.
According to Billboard on July 15, 2024, the rapper tweaked the lyrics of The Motto's intro and sang Not Like Us while performing on July 13, 2024, at Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas. He has now told Rolling Stone that he unknowingly rapped the diss track and didn't want Drake to be mad at him.
"I went onstage and I was singing this song, and they thought I was dissing. I ain't want my dude to be mad at me... I didn't even know it was Kendrick!" he said.
Meanwhile, the Instagram page @theneighborhoodtalk uploaded Lil Wayne's statement along with his July 2024 Las Vegas clip on the platform. The post garnered varied responses from netizens. While some believed the rapper, many accused him of lying.
One netizen (@yoambriaa) pointed out that Kendrick Lamar name-dropped Drake in the track, further stating that Lil Wayne supposedly lied by claiming he didn't know it was a Drake diss track.
"Wayne his name is in the song. Lie again," they wrote.
Some netizens believed Lil Wayne, saying the rapper is well known for not remembering even his own songs. One user (@dorecia.yjb) referenced a January 2020 episode of REVOLT's Drink Champs, in which the rapper admitted that he thought 21 Savage was a group of 21 rappers.
Some users expressed that the rapper and several other celebrities don't use social media.
Meanwhile, some netizens called out the rapper, saying that he was allegedly lying. One user (@thisiswhatweredoin) called the rapper "wish-washy" for seemingly not taking a stand in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud.
What did Lil Wayne say about his viral picture with Donald Trump?
In the latest interview, when the rapper was asked about his viral 2020 picture with President Donald Trump and the backlash it got, he replied that he didn't care about netizens' opinions. Lil Wayne stated that he smiled in the picture because his mother would've been mad if he didn't, and he only cares about the backlash he receives from her.
"F**k no, I don't care about no backlash for nothin' I do, you know me, man. My mama woulda been mad if I ain't smile. That might have been the only backlash I would have worried about," he said.
The rapper claimed that back then, Trump allegedly said people around him were "bothering" him to take pictures. Wayne recalled:
"[Trump] says, 'These motherfu**ers asking me for f**king pictures all f**king day, man. Can we please?' I said, 'It's the president. OK.' [Trump] was like, 'Thank you. B*tches [been] bothering me all day.'"
Wayne also stated that before meeting Trump in 2020, Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and then-adviser, reportedly reached out to him and told him that he was a fan and he wanted to help with the rapper's federal gun charges.
"He's naming the exams that he crammed [to while listening to me], that I helped him. He was like, 'I'm not about to watch my hero go to jail for this,'" the rapper said.
According to The New York Post's report, Lil Wayne's gun charges were pardoned by Donald Trump on January 20, 2021.
Lil Wayne's upcoming studio album, Tha Carter VI, is scheduled to be released on June 6, 2025.