"Homie be high AF" — Internet reacts to Lil Wayne not knowing Lil Durk was locked up despite having two “Free Durk” shirts in his dressing room

Social media is in collective disbelief after Lil Wayne, considered one of hip-hop's most legendary figures, admitted in a Rolling Stone interview that he did not know Lil Durk was incarcerated, despite having two "Free Durk" shirts in his dressing room.

On April 17, 2025, in an exclusive cover story with Rolling Stone, an American rapper whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. suggested that he was unaware of Lil Durk's imprisonment.

As a result, many users on X took to their accounts to share their thoughts on the news. They suggested that the American rapper was under the influence of some substance or might be taking a jab at the Chicago rapper.

"Homie be high AF or he's trolling lol," one commented.

Moreover, some users on X suggested that Wayne might be unaware of the t-shirts in the closet, as his team does the shopping for him. While some said that the American rapper is "funny."

"Wayne literally lives in "Wayne's World"... he doesn't listen to or pay attention to other artists ... he's said the MANY times ... also his stylist buys his clothes & he puts them on," a user on X commented.

"Wayne never knows sh*t lmao high a*s n*gga," another wrote.

"He's funny. I like his humor," a third commented.

However, some users on X voiced their concerns over the revelation, indicating that Lil Wayne is either trying to get attention or must have been truly unaware of his surroundings' whereabouts, which many found concerning.

"He playing in people faces, I don't believe sh*t he be saying. He don't be that damn high. 🙄," a netizen commented.

"Either he is trying to get attention, which is working," another commented.

"This isn't even funny anymore being ignorant about everything at this point is disgusting," a third commented.

As of now, American rapper Lil Wayne has not yet commented on the online reactions.

Lil Wayne had no idea Lil Durk was behind bars:

Lil Wayne (Image via Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

On Thursday, April 17, 2025, during an interview with Rolling Stone, Lil Wayne reflected on Lil Durk's incarceration.

The outlet suggests that one night, three Atlanta cops came to Wayne's house to meet the American rapper's Sprinter van. When the cops saw two Free Lil Durk T-shirts in his dressing room, Lil Wayne suggested that he was unaware of the Chicago rapper being in jail.

Lil Wayne has not commented further on the incident or provided additional details, and he has also not made any public statements regarding the cover story.

The Chicago rapper Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, was arrested in Florida on October 25, 2024. The rapper faced federal charges related to a murder-for-hire plot stemming from a 2022 shooting in Los Angeles.

Lil Durk, along with his five Only the Family group members, are detained in jail for allegedly being involved in the murder case of fellow rapper Quando Rondo's cousin.

The Chicago rapper, currently being jailed in Miami without bail, will have a trial on October 15, 2025. In addition, the "Free Durk" T-shirts are special merchandise designed by his fans, which he wore while marching on the streets for his release.

As of now, no further update has been provided.

