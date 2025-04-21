"He owes Drake a 10% finders fee" — Internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar becoming the brand ambassador of Chanel

Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the new brand ambassador for Chanel. The French company joined hands with the Compton rapper for its new eyewear collection, set to launch on April 22, 2025.

Ad

On April 20, Kendrick Lamar and Chanel announced their collaboration through a press release. The Compton rapper, who most recently sported Chanel sunglasses in his Luther music video, spoke about his association with the brand via email.

"I spent a week in Paris with their team and explored the brand history. I visited the Chanel ateliers and saw the process of how something goes from design to execution. Seeing the people who work hard and bring these visions to life resonates with me."

Ad

Trending

The brand's latest eyewear collection promotions featured multiple celebrities apart from Lamar. The campaign was shot by photographer Karim Sadli. Since Chanel is not known for its menswear collection, Lamar believed their deal would have to center on eyewear.

"Chanel has a timeless legacy, and that is always something I can get behind. Since they don’t make clothes for men, I knew it would have to be glasses," he said in his statement.

Ad

Fans took to X to react to Kendrick Lamar becoming the brand ambassador for Chanel. One user claimed he should credit Drake for the opportunity, writing:

"He owes Drake a 10% finders fee."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several netizens referenced Drake in their reactions to Lamar's new collaboration.

"Drake really retired him into fashion," another user jibed.

"Token mf getting every brand deal milking this beef for clout and money lmao," a person opined.

"But he hates the industry! Bro gotta give half his earnings to Drake going forward," another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, others reacted positively to the campaign.

Ad

"The goat is signing historic deals with Gatorade and Chanel while Drake is negotiating a 9-5 streaming deal," a netizen remarked.

"I love seeing this guy's continuous success," an X user commented.

"Kendrick just keeps WINNING!!" another person exclaimed.

Kendrick Lamar kickstarts the Grand National Tour with SZA

On April 19, Kendrick Lamar and SZA kicked off their much-anticipated Grand National Tour. The first concert was held at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Ad

The Compton rapper is well-known for his successful collaborations with SZA, including Luther, All The Stars, and 30 for 30. The track Luther, from Lamar's latest album, GNX, is currently holding the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the eighth week. The duo performed all of these collaborations during their first concert on Saturday.

The complete setlist featured multiple hits from both artists. Kendrick Lamar took the stage to perform two viral Drake diss tracks, Not Like Us and Euphoria. He also played a pre-recorded clip on screen that appeared to take a shot at Drizzy, with whom he had a highly publicized rap battle last year.

Ad

In the clip, Lamar is seen sitting in a chair as a lawyer mentions the date Sunday, February 9, 2025, when K Dot performed at the Super Bowl halftime show. According to Roc Nation, it was the most-watched Super Bowl show of all time, recording 133.5 million viewers.

When the lawyer brings up the date, K Dot responds:

"I don’t keep up with the dates."

In response, the lawyer seemingly references Drake's "drop drop" ad-lib from the diss track Family Matters, aimed at Kendrick Lamar during the rap battle.

Ad

"Ok, does this ring a bell? Drop. Drop. Drop. Drop….," the lawyer says.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The short skit was immediately followed by the intro of Lamar's Not Like Us, in which he famously alleged Drizzy was a p*dophile. Clips of the sold-out stadium singing along to the diss track went viral online. Notably, the Compton rapper won five Grammys for the track this year, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

The skit is also seemingly a jab at Drizzy's lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG). In the suit, Drake accused his label of using bots and illegal means to promote Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, which he claimed made false accusations of p*dophilia against him.

Ad

Lamar also performed several tracks from GNX, including Squabble Up, Wacced Out Murals, TV Off, and Reincarnated. Meanwhile, co-headliner SZA performed hit tracks like Love Galore, Broken Clocks, Scorcese Baby Daddy, Kitchen, and Garden.

Kendrick Lamar's setlist also included some of his classic hits, such as Humble, Money Trees, Backstreet Freestyle, Family Ties, and m.A.A.d City.

The Grand National Tour is set to cover multiple venues across the United States and Europe before concluding in Sweden on August 9, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his hard work and dedication. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More