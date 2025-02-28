Christian Horner and his wife Geri Halliwell spotted together in the F1 Drive to Survive trailer amid last season’s chaos

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner and his wife Geri Halliwell will star in Season 7 of Drive to Survive after having weathered a major controversy last season. Horner faced allegations of coercive behavior from an employee, with the claims being dismissed after a lengthy investigation.

Ad

Horner was thrust into stardom after being featured as one of the protagonists in the early seasons of Drive to Survive. The 51-year-old has maintained a prominent role over the years, with his celebrity wife, Geri Halliwell, also making frequent appearances on the show.

Last year, the couple found themselves at the center of controversy when the Red Bull team principal was accused of coercive behavior, with the saga unfolding over seven months. Although the 51-year-old was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing, fans speculated whether the couple would appear in Drive to Survive.

Ad

Trending

Netflix released the trailer for Season 7, featuring Horner and his wife. The controversy will likely be addressed in the show, as producer James Gay-Rees confirmed last year. In the trailer, the Red Bull team principal also alludes to the toughest challenge of his career, stating:

"I never thought I'd have a challenge like this in my career."

With Red Bull losing the Constructors' championship last year, Horner and his wife also discuss the changing competitive order. He also calls McLaren boss Zak Brown a "prick."

Ad

"You know what competition's like..."he says, to which his wife replies, "Ruthless". Horner continues, "Some people rise to it, some people don't."

Watch the trailer for Season 7 in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Verge, Episode 8, titled 'Elbows Out,' will cover Red Bull Racing's 2024 campaign. After wrapping up the pre-season test, Season 7 of Drive to Survive is set to premiere on March 7, exclusively on Netflix.

Drive to Survive producer comments on Christian Horner controversy

The Christian Horner saga began early in 2024, with Red Bull confirming an internal investigation on February 5. He was cleared of the allegations by the end of the month. The employee who made the accusations was suspended and later appealed the team's decision in March, but the appeal was dismissed six months later in August.

Ad

In March 2024, Drive to Survive producer James Gay-Rees addressed the allegations surrounding the 51-year-old team boss and confirmed that they would be referenced in the show. Speaking to The Telegraph, he said:

"It will have to be referenced in some capacity, yeah. And they will all want it to be told in a particular way, so it’s about treading that line to keep everybody happy, and to keep Netflix happy, and us – so we can sleep at night with the decisions we’ve made."

Ad

"You have to have balance. I think Horner is looking OK for the time being, but it doesn’t feel like it’s done yet. It will all depend on how it plays out. I don’t know what he got up to – and I genuinely don’t have an opinion on it, but he’s been through it and you wouldn’t wish that on anybody," he added.

Horner began dating the former Spice Girls member in 2014, and the couple tied the knot in 2015. They welcomed their son, Monty, in 2017 and co-parent their daughters, Bluebell and Olivia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback