Christian Horner's wife Geri Horner drops a 4-word reply when questioned about the Red Bull boss' misconduct case

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's wife Geri Halliwell recently gave a short reply when she was asked about her husband's misconduct case which was reported last year. The 51-year-old team boss was accused of "inappropriate and controlling" behavior by a female member of the team ahead of the start of the 2024 season.

The Red Bull GMbh conducted a proper internal investigation into the matter which involved questioning both Horner and the female member. But the F1 team boss was cleared of all the charges following the internal investigation while the complaint was suspended from her job by the Austrian team.

Despite being cleared of the allegations during the opening race of the season, an anonymous email was sent to the media which entailed a series of messages and pictures of texts between Horner and the female member.

Although the misconduct case brought a lot of heat on Christian Horner's personal and professional life, Geri Halliwell, who is a member of the girl band "Spice Girls", stood beside him through it all. She was even spotted walking into the paddock with him after the screenshots of texts were leaked in the media.

Speaking to The Times, Geri Horner was asked about her husband facing "inappropriate behavior" allegations last year, to which she gave a four-word response to the interviewer and said while pointing to a paper (via GPBlog):

“I’ve made some notes."

The 53-year-old singer did not respond any further on the subject and spoke about other aspects of her married life with the Red Bull team principal.

Red Bull team boss' wife gives an insight into their married life

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's wife Geri Horner revealed that the couple were "old school" and "family-oriented" in their personal life away from the track.

In her interview with The Times, the British singer reflected on her marriage and said (via The Independent):

“So these are the fun things we do. We walk the dogs together, we like walking. I bought him a Golden doodle for his birthday. I hid the puppy in a phone box and handed it to him. We’re very much old-school and family-focused. He loves doing barbecues – it’s a real man thing. He’s very tidy. I might leave things around, which makes him a bit cross.”

"We’ll find a TV series that we lock into. I’ll try my best not to watch it when he goes away. I waited for him before finishing Severance. We like playing games too. The other day, in the kitchen, we were playing 20 questions – you’ve got to guess what the object is. We’re quite silly,” she added.

Geri Horner has been a regular in the F1 paddock and also appeared alongside the Red Bull team boss on Netflix's Drive to Survive for multiple years.

