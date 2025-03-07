Timeline: Red Bull boss Christian Horner's inappropriate conduct scandal

It's been over a year since Red Bull's team principal Christian Horner was accused of 'inappropriate behavior' by one of the team's employees. He was however, acquitted of all the charges after an internal investigation. Moreover, the employee who accused him was likely released from the team.

Ad

Early in 2024, a female Red Bull employee claimed that team principal Christian Horner sent her inappropriate messages. Shortly after he was acquitted of the charges following an internal investigation, an anonymous email was sent to the media, the F1 CEO, FIA President, and other team principals on the paddock, revealing a series of chats that were allegedly the conversations Horner had with the employee.

With recent developments in the case, here is the entire timeline of the Horner saga.

Ad

Trending

February 5, 2024: Red Bull confirm internal investigation into Christian Horner

Shortly after the allegations, Red Bull Racing's parent company revealed that they were launching an internal investigation against the team principal. Horner was quick to deny all the allegations but the investigation went on for a couple of weeks.

In a statement, Red Bull GmbH revealed that the investigation was led by an external barrister.

Ad

"This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister."

February 9, 2024: Horner attends meeting with barrister

Days into the investigation, the company revealed that Horner was set to meet the barrister on February 9. This meeting was scheduled in London and reportedly went on for eight hours as Horner was questioned. However, there was no resolution that day.

Ad

February 15, 2024: Horner speaks to the media

After lots of questions regarding whether the team principal would attend Red Bull's car launch ceremony for the 2024 season, he appeared during the event. He also spoke to the media and was questioned about the ongoing situation. He denied the allegations.

February 18 - 19, 2024: F1 and FIA release statements

On consecutive days shortly before the 2024 F1 pre-season testing, Formula 1 and the FIA released statements acknowledging the internal investigation that was underway against Christian Horner at Red Bull. The statement from F1 read:

Ad

"We have noted that Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing.

"We hope that the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity, after a fair and thorough process and we will not comment further at this time."

The statement from FIA read:

"In relation to the independent investigation currently being undertaken by Red Bull GmbH, the FIA reiterates that until such time as the investigation has concluded and the outcome is known, we will not be commenting further.

Ad

"The FIA remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, fairness and inclusivity within the sport."

February 25, 2024: Ford "frustrated" with RBR situation

Ford and Red Bull announced a strategic partnership a year before this situation was created on the team. In a letter written by Ford CEO Jim Farley, he mentioned that their values are 'non-negotiable.'

"As we have indicated previously, without satisfactory response, Ford’s values are non-negotiable."

Ad

The letter further mentioned that Ford was "frustrated" with the lack of transparency in the matter.

"We are likewise frustrated by the lack of full transparency surrounding this matter with us, your corporate partners, and look forward to receiving a complete account of all findings."

February 28th, 2024: Horner is acquitted of all the charges

Right before the start of the 2024 F1 season, the internal investigation against Christian Horner concluded and he was acquitted of all the charges pressed against him. It was confirmed that he would continue as Red Bull Racing's team principal.

Ad

"The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed," a statement read.

A further statement from Red Bull also mentioned that the complainant had a right to appeal the decision.

February 29, 2024: Google Drive leaked by anonymous source

A Google Drive was leaked through mail to the media, F1 CEO, FIA President, and other teams' principals containing screenshots of chats that were allegedly Horner's conversations with the complainant. While it was never confirmed, it created a ruckus on the eve of the new season.

Ad

Christian Horner walks to the paddock with wife Geri Halliwell on 2nd March, 2024 (Getty Images)

March 1, 2024: Stefano Domenicali and Mohammed Ben Sulayem meet in Bahrain

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem held a meeting in Bahrain on the day of the final practice session of the first race to discuss the situation. Christian Horner also spoke with them, and was seen in a discussion with Ben Sulayem during the final practice session.

Ad

March 3 - 4, 2024: Jos Verstappen warns of the team's situation, Horner meets Max Verstappen's representative

Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen told the media that Red Bull Racing was in danger of being "torn apart" if Horner was to continue in his position. Despite his comments, Jos was seen in the garage during the race.

The following day, Christian Horner had a face-to-face meeting with Max Verstappen's representative.

Ad

March 7, 2024: Red Bull suspends Horner's accuser

As the internal investigation concluded, it was reported that Christian Horner's accuser was suspended by the team (on full pay, according to Sky Sports). They had the right to appeal the dismissal.

March 16, 2024: Horner's accuser files an appeal

The female employee who was released from the team filed an appeal against Red Bull's decision to clear Christian Horner of controlling behavior. This created a new stir in the situation as the appeal was submitted directly to Red Bull GmbH, the team's parent company.

Ad

May 1, 2024: Adrian Newey announces his departure

With the growing situation in the team, futures were in doubt, including that of Max Verstappen's and Helmut Marko's, the team's advisor. Later that year, Adrian Newey announced his departure from RBR. While he did not give a specific reason, it was largely reported that the entire Horner saga had a major role in his decision.

August 1, 2024: Jonathan Wheatley announces his departure from Red Bull

The team's sporting director, Jonathan Wheatley, announced that he would depart from the team at the end of the 2024 season. He had been working with them since 2006.

Ad

August 8, 2024: Red Bull dismisses appeal against Christian Horner

The appeal that was filed by the former employee was dismissed by Red Bull following a "grievance procedure."

While the entire saga remained cold for the rest of the year, De Telegraaf recently reported that the complainant had filed a new case against Christian Horner in an employment tribunal court. The hearing before a judge is likely to be held in January of 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback