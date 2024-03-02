Ginger Spice Geri Halliwell arrives at the paddock with Christian Horner amidst the controversy surrounding the Red Bull boss

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner returned to the F1 paddock for the 2024 Bahrain GP with his wife Geri Halliwell, making their appearance after allegations against Horner were cleared.

An internal investigation was in process regarding allegations that were brought against Christian Horner. He was accused of "inappropriate and controlling" behavior by an employee on the team. The investigation was in process for almost a month after which Horner was cleared of all allegations.

Red Bull's reputation as a brand remained under threat while this process went on, and heading into the 2024 F1 season, it was a crucial decision that had to be made. Horner was seen returning to the paddock with his wife Geri Halliwell for the main race on Saturday, March 2.

Expand Tweet

After the end of the investigation, Christian Horner sounded rather relieved, although still refusing to comment more on the situation. He told Sky Sports:

"I’m just pleased that the process is over. I obviously can’t comment about it. We’re here very much to focus on the Grand Prix and the season ahead and defend both of our titles. The process has been conducted and concluded. I’m pleased to be here in Bahrain and with the team focused on the season. The team has never been stronger."

Red Bull will start the Bahrain Grand Prix with Max Verstappen in pole position. Their other driver, Sergio Perez, qualified in P5 behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner's relationship reportedly affected after alleged text leaks

Soon after the decision was made and Horner was cleared of all the allegations, an email was sent to around 100 people that reportedly contained pictures of the series of texts that Horner allegedly sent to his employee.

Many of the texts were reportedly sexual in nature. However, it has not been confirmed yet if any of them were sent by Horner.

Post the leaks, The Daily Mail reported that the leaks are likely to affect Geri Halliwell as a friend of hers mentioned. The Daily Mail quoted:

"Geri has been living in this happy, happy bubble for so many years now, she thought she had her prince and her knight in shining armour but now this."

"She thought that it had all gone away, she was delighted and over the moon when she learned Christian had been cleared."

Geri was pilloried when she got together with Christian because he had just had another baby with another woman but she has worked hard to rid that image of herself and Christian, and in particular that she is a homewrecker.

"Now it has all come crashing down. The tears stopped when the judgment came in on Wednesday, now they absolutely will have started again. This will destroy her. All along Christian promised there was nothing in it."

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner have been married since 2015 and are parents to two children.