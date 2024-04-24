"I was, and always will be, very open" — Spice Girls' Mel B details falling in love with a woman with whom she had a 5-year relationship

English singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality Mel B recently opened up about falling in love with another woman once and being in a relationship with her for five years.

In an interview published on April 19, the former member of the Spice Girls told Attitude:

“I didn’t start off my s*xual journey going, 'I’m this, I’m that, I’m bisexual.' I was, and always will be, very open.”

Mel B also added how she has always found other women to be “beautiful” and continues to keep her sexuality fluid.

Mel B said she continues to keep in touch with her former girlfriend

During an exclusive interview published last week by Jamie Tabberer for Attitude, Mel B got candid about rejecting labels, her much-anticipated wedding to hairstylist Rory McPhee, and more.

In the article titled, “Mel B on the Spice Girls and her sexuality: ‘I fell in love with a woman and was with her for 5 years’,” the 48-year-old stated how she feels like she is part of the LGBTQ+ community as she once dated a woman and was with her for half a decade.

While she did not take the name of the woman in the interview, she mentioned:

“We still talk to this day. I don’t want to put a label on it, but I have always thought women are beautiful.”

The For Once In My Life songstress explained how her “gay” friend, who was also her physical trainer, became her “savior” and helped her survive abuse.

This was not the first time Mel B, whose real name is Melanie Janine Brown, talked about being in “love with a woman for five years.” Earlier, in 2016, during an interview with Gay Star News, she said it was not an “experimentation,” adding that “an experiment doesn’t last five years.”

That same year, during the RBS British LGBT Awards which she hosted, Mel B mentioned how she wasn’t afraid of people’s judgment regarding her sexual orientation.

The mother of three also expressed that if one of her daughters became a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she would “celebrate,” “love” and “support” them. At the time, she told Metro:

"Whatever my kids want to be, I would celebrate. Whether they were gay, bisexual, transgender, I wouldn’t care. I would love and support them as my daughters."

What else did Mel B say in her interview?

Elsewhere in the recent Attitude interview, Scary Spice also shared her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Rory McPhee at St. Paul’s Cathedral, adding that all other Spice Girls would be present at her wedding, which she said would have “some leopard print.”

Mel B also spoke about her 1998 debut solo single, I Want You Back, with Missy Elliott, which reached the top of the UK Singles Chart. She recalled enjoying filming the music video while being four months pregnant.

The Wannabe singer further discussed her mixed race, motherhood, surviving abuse, performing plays like Rent and Chicago onstage, and considering Melanie C’s (Sporty Spice) I Turn To You as her favorite solo Spice song.

She also chose a Spice song each for the five Spice Girls, including herself, and said she most relates to Never Give Up on the Good Times and Say You’ll Be There.

Mel B, who recently reunited with the other Spice Girls on Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday, is currently promoting the new and updated version of her memoir, Brutally Honest, which revolves around her difficult marriage to second husband Stephen Belafonte. They were married from 2007 until their divorce in 2018.