What did Mel B say about James Corden? Spice Girls star doubles down on her criticism of the television host

Popular singer, Mel B has once again made her way into the headlines after she doubled down and proudly owned calling James Corden the “biggest d*ckhead” she has ever met back in 2022.

As she appeared on Joe Lycett’s show on Thursday, December 21, the host hilariously asked her:

“Which of the iconic 90s girl bands made the remark about James?”

As soon as the question was asked, Mel B threw her arms in the air, and said “Me!”

The whole fiasco started in 2022 when Mel B commented on James Corden during an interview on The Big Narstie Show. At the time, Mo Gilligan had asked:

“Who is the biggest d***head celebrity you've ever met?"

As soon as the question was asked, Mel B answered and named a few people including James Corden, Geri Halliwell, and Jessie J, and also took her name. Big Narstie then went on and asked her why she didn’t like James, to which she said:

“I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting - we all work for the same thing. So you should always be nice and he hasn’t been very nice."

“I don't think I've ever heard someone say something good about James”: Netizens reacted to Mel B showing no regrets in calling out Corden

While the controversy where Mel B called James Corden “the biggest d*ckhead” took place last year, she was asked the same question this year and she proudly owned up to calling him out. Mel B's statement came after James was called out by a restaurant owner, Keith McNally for behaving rudely with his staff in October last year.

The restaurant owner claimed that James passed "nasty comments" on his workers at Balthazar on two occasions. For his behavior, he was also placed on a ban and was not allowed to enter the restaurant. However, due to all of the backlash, James Corden issued an apology for his behavior, and the ban was then lifted.

His rude behavior has brought him into the spotlight many times, and hence, as the news made its way on social media, netizens started pouring in their opinions.

Here is how the netizens reacted when a Twitter account @PopCrave tweeted about the story on the platform:

Social media users reacted to the singer owning up to calling James Corden last year. (Image via @PopCrave/ Twitter)

While the world of the internet has been posting comments on Mel B’s thoughts, James Corden has not yet responded to the singer’s doubling down after a year.