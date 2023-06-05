Who is Jessie J's baby daddy? Singer pays wholesome tribute to partner after welcoming baby boy

English singer Jessie J finally revealed the identity of her baby daddy in a social media tribute. On June 3, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram stories to confirm the identity of her partner, Chanan Safir Colman, and share a picture with him as he covered his face in the shot.

In a follow-up story, the Price Tag singer opened up about why she revealed the identity of her partner, with whom she welcomed a baby boy. She said she struggles to keep things private.

"I want [to] protect people I love and keep it for just myself. ... And then so often, I think, f*ck it, because life is short, but [I] don't want to regret it. Once you open the door, you can't close it. Blah, blah, blah...And so on and so on..."

Then, talking about Colman, she wrote:

"But...I met this man, weeks after my miscarriage in 2021. Like a beam of light. He lit up my dark days. It was a whirlwind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during. Grateful doesn't cut it. He has given me many of the best gifts of my life. He didn't let go of my hand this day, and I wouldn't have been able to go through it without him."

She concluded the post by calling him "calm to my crazy. The peace to my fear. The Daddy to my baby," and thanking Colman.

All you need to know about Jessie J's partner

Born on March 10, 1984, Chanan Safir Colman is a native of Gladsaxe Municipality, Denmark. As per HollywoodLife, Chanan, a professional basketball player, began his career in the major leagues of Denmark. Currently, he is a member of the Hapoel Haifa team, which is a part of the Israel Basketball Premier League.

In a 2017 interview with Sports Rabbi, Jessie J's partner, Colman, revealed that his family is from Israel but he hails from Denmark.

“Chanan Colman is a laid back guy, raised by a Jewish mother in Denmark, Copenhagen, and that’s me. My mother moved from Israel to Denmark at the age of 9 when my grandmother got a job there so she moved at a very young age. She met my father who was traveling the world at the time and ended up staying there."

Moreover, the basketball player is fluent in three languages but wished that he spoke Hebrew more confidently.

“My first language is Danish and when I was very young I spoke Hebrew. So in total, Danish, Hebrew, and English. Unfortunately. I was teased in kindergarten about Hebrew because it sounded funny, so when I was younger I put my fingers in my ears and refused to listen. Eventually my mom gave up, though now we both regret that very much.”

Jessie J first shared the news of her pregnancy on January 7, 2023, by uploading a video of her journey so far. Two days later, she was seen strolling around Los Angeles' Rose Bowl Flea Market with Chanan. However, up until now, she did not reveal the identity of her baby's father.

The Bang Bang singer welcomed her baby early in May 2023 and shared the news on her social media handles.

