David Beckham involved in spat with Minnesota United as he responds to MLS club calling Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami ‘Pink Phony Club’ after 4-1 win

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham told Minnesota United to "show a little respect" following an Instagram post that mocked his club in the aftermath of their 4-1 defeat in the Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday, May 10.

Ad

Lionel Messi got on the scoresheet in the second half, but two goals for Minnesota in either half ensured Inter Miami suffered a fourth defeat in their last five games across competitions.

After the match, Minnesota United couldn’t resist taking a dig at their Eastern Conference rivals as they posted a picture from the game on Instagram. They also included a snapshot of the league table showing Minnesota United moving above Inter Miami and captioned it "Pink Phony Club." The term is a reference to the Herons’ kit colour and the song Pink Pony Club by Chappell Roan.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The post, however, didn’t sit well with David Beckham, who commented:

"Show a little respect, be elegant in triumph."

Minnesota weren’t done yet as they posted another picture of a banner from the game that read:

"History over hype, culture over cash."

David Beckham again commented on the post, writing,

"Respect over everything."

Inter Miami’s 4- 1 loss to Minnesota United was their heaviest defeat since Lionel Messi joined the club in July 2023. The Herons won the Supporters’ Shield last season, and they did it in style, accumulating 74 points, which was the highest point total to win the league in a regular MLS season.

Ad

David Beckham faces pressure to sack Inter Miami coach as Lionel Messi suffers worst defeat in MLS

David Beckham has been urged by the club's fans to fire Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano after they were walloped 4-1 at Minnesota (via talkSPORT). Mascherano, who took over the managerial reins at Miami in November, is on the course to become the worst manager in the club’s history.

Ad

After the match, the Argentine tactician said Minnesota’s third goal made it difficult for them to win and insisted that he was responsible for the team’s poor performance.

He said (via talkSPORT):

"The third goal killed us. Unfortunately, it’s a tough defeat for us because, despite everything, we knew Minnesota could hurt us in this way—the way we had prepared for—and that’s what worries me the most.

Ad

"When we analyse the game, I think Columbus outplayed us, and we still won. But both against Dallas and today, I don’t think we were outplayed. Our game plan was clear - to control the match and play in the opponent’s half."

He added:

“If the players' performance drops, the responsibility is entirely mine. There's a coach, and if he doesn't deliver what you want, it's the coach's responsibility."

However, the match results didn't sit well with the Inter Miami faithful, as they demanded the sacking of Mascherano after the defeat, as per talkSPORT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More