What did Meghan Markle say in her Emma Grede interview? Piers Morgan calls Duchess "Princess Pinnochio" over her lie claim

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and founder of As Ever, recently appeared on Aspire with Emma Gerede, where she opened up about a wide range of personal and professional topics.

During the podcast (published on June 17), Emma Garade asked Markle about how the public's perception of her has changed since she became a part of the royal family.

"I wanted to ask you a little bit about the public narrative because when you sign up to be an actress, you know that people are going to start recognizing you, they're going to start speaking to you on the street, but that's very different from what you have now," Grede questioned.

In response, Markle said,

"It is Emma, it's very different."

The CEO of Good American further asked the Suits actress if there is anything she would do differently, if she could rewrite her public narrative from scratch.

"Yes, I would ask people to tell the truth," the Duchess of Sussex reresponded.

British commentator Piers Morgan criticized Markle's remarks, referring to her as "Princess Pinocchio" and calling her comments "hilarious."

"Princess Pinnochio whining about people peddling lies. Hilarious," Morgan wrote on X.

"Peaks and valleys" — Meghan Markle reflects on public scrutiny

Elsewhere in the podcast, Emma Gerede asked Meghan Markle if she ever feels overwhelmed by people lying about her, with Emma noting that she would be "angry" if the same happened to her.

"I would get so angry if I felt like everyone was lying about me, all the time. Don't you ever feel like 'just leave me alone', like 'let me show you', is there a part of you that ever is just like 'just leave me alone?'" Gerede asked Markle.

In response, the Suits actress said,

"Peaks and valleys."

Markle added that she has faced tough times in her life due to public scrutiny and how she is perceived by the viewers, claiming that it requires a lot of self-work and reflection to move past them.

"I've gone through those chapters, and you do a lot of work, you do a lot of selfwork, and go, what's the why? It's happening for a reason," Markle said.

Emma further asked the Duchess of Sussex about how she draws the line between owning her narrative while encouraging constant media attention as a business owner, noting that facing the media is key to promoting their businesses as entrepreneurs.

In response, Markle highlighted the importance of setting boundaries and encouraged viewers, irrespective of their backgrounds, that "it's okay to say no."

"It's okay to say 'I'm not comfortable answering that,' it's okay to pivot," Meghan Markle continued.

Meghan Markle added that reaching a place where you don't have to explain yourself for your actions requires "time, maturity, work," and a support system surrounding you. She further highlighted the importance of authenticity, stating that there's no value in being overly rehearsed and scripted in our responses.

Meghan Markle recently launched her lifestyle brand As Ever, with its first collection debuting on April 2. She also introduced her Netflix show, With Love Meghan, where she hosts guests at her California estate and shares cooking and gardening tips with viewers.

Additionally, the Duchess of Sussex returned to the podcast scene with Confessions of a Female Founder, where she speaks with successful female founders about their journeys.

