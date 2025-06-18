"I would love to bring the show back"— Meghan Markle makes feelings clear about the potential return of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast

Meghan Markle has confirmed that she is not bringing her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, back for a second season for the time being. During an interview on Aspire with Emma Grede on June 17, 2025, the Duchess of Sussex said she would be temporarily putting the show on hold and would use the time to establish her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Launched on April 8, 2025, via Lemonada Media, Confessions of a Female Founder featured intimate discussions with high-profile entrepreneurs like Whitney Wolfe Herd, Sarah Blakely, and Tina Knowles, exploring the challenges of starting a business. Despite its strong reception, trending on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Music, Markle has chosen to step back, at least for now.

However, Meghan Markle has left the door open for a future return and suggested that returning to the podcast later in her entrepreneurial journey may provide the show with an interesting perspective.

"I would love to bring the show back when I am at a different end of my founder journey, when I've gone through Q4 and say, 'Here are my proof points. Here's this. Wow. What a year it's been.' Or even longer than that. I think a different time will be so exciting just to be able to compare and contrast," she told Emma Grede.

When Grede mentioned how successful the podcast had been and asked why she was stopping, Meghan replied that she had made the decision to focus on her business.

Meghan Markle's business ventures explored

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Meghan Markle has pursued various business ventures. In 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a multi-year deal with Netflix through their production company, Archewell Productions. Their projects include the docuseries Harry & Meghan (2022) and Live to Lead (2022), which focuses on leadership.

Markle recently completed production on the second season of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, while also promoting the first season and overseeing edits. During her conversation with Emma Grede, she admitted that her work was "constant," saying,

“I wrapped season one of my Netflix series, still had to promote it, still had to be in the edits for season two… while also doing a podcast, while also building my business. At a certain point, the only thing I want spread thin is my jam,” a playful nod to her brand’s signature raspberry preserves.

In August 2022, Meghan Markle ventured into podcasting with the Spotify podcast series Archetypes, where she discussed the stereotypes that confront women. According to The Hill, the partnership was dissolved in 2023. In April 2025, she created Confessions of a Female Founder with Lemonada Media, in which she interviewed self-made women like Whitney Wolfe Herd and Sara Blakely.

Her latest venture is As Ever, a high-end lifestyle brand inspired by her California home. Launched on April 2, 2025, the brand sold out all its products within minutes. It is expected to expand to include home goods, food, and beauty products.

Meghan Markle announced that As Ever would restock its shelves on June 20, 2025.

