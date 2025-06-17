Meghan Markle appeared as a guest on Aspire with Emma Grede, a podcast hosted by the British entrepreneur and business executive. During their interview, which was uploaded to YouTube on June 17, 2025, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on her public image and the struggles of building a business in the spotlight.

The interview made headlines not just for Meghan’s comments, but also for its host, Emma Grede, a key figure behind several high-profile fashion brands. She has become a prominent name in the fashion and retail industries.

Emma Grede is known for co-founding Good American, the denim brand she started in 2016 with Khloé Kardashian. She is also a founding partner in Skims, Kim Kardashian’s line of shapewear, which has climbed to a $4 billion valuation, per Entrepreneur magazine.

Trending

During their conversation, Grede discussed how Meghan Markle's image had evolved from her days of starring in Suits as an actress. She asked:

"If you could rewrite your public narrative from scratch, is there anything that you would do differently?”

Meghan responded:

"Yes, I would ask people to tell the truth."

When asked if she ever had a "leave me alone" moment," Meghan replied, “Peaks and valleys."

The discussion also covered Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, and the difficulties of managing a startup while being under constant media attention. She shared anecdotes from her early entrepreneurial experiences, including selling homemade scrunchies as a child.

Emma Grede’s business empire: From Good American to Skims and beyond

Emma Grede sat down with Entrepreneur on May 20, 2025, and shared that she started working at the age of 12 to help with her family’s expenses. By 16, she had dropped out of school and was working in fashion production.

Her entrepreneurial career began in 2008 when she launched Independent Talent Brand (ITB), a marketing agency that connected fashion designers with investors. She sold the company a decade later and turned her attention to consumer brands, teaming up with celebrities to establish successful ventures.

Grede’s big breakthrough came in 2016, with the debut of her and Khloe Kardashian’s inclusive denim brand Good American. According to the same publication, the label garnered widespread attention after generating $1 million in sales on its first day. In 2019, Grede helped start Skims, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and loungewear line, and she currently serves as its Chief Product Officer.

Moreover, Grede has co-launched other businesses, such as the cleaning product company, Safely, and a sports apparel brand called Off Season. On May 6, 2025, Grede started a podcast titled Aspire with Emma Grede, featuring conversations with business leaders and celebrities. She has hosted various guests, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Karlie Kloss, and Jay Shetty.

Outside of her personal ventures, Grede is an investor and an advisor. She has stakes in a number of Kardashian-Jenner businesses. She also sits on the boards of the Obama Foundation and Baby2Baby, a nonprofit providing essentials to children in need.

Aspire with Emma Grede uploads new episodes every week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More