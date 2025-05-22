Which law school did Kim Kardashian go to? Perez Hilton calls it a "major achievement" as model finishes legal course

On May 21, 2025, American media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian revealed through a series of social media posts that she had graduated from her four-year Law Office Study Program. According to People, although the programme was for four years, it took the model six years to finish the course due to COVID and her work schedule.

Ad

Meanwhile, after Kim Kardashian celebrated her graduation, American blogger Perez Hilton took to YouTube to congratulate her on her "major achievement". On May 21, 2025, the media personality shared a video and noted that her whole family was there to celebrate her, including her sisters.

“I congratulate her. This is a major achievement, and it really did take a lot of work.”

Ad

Trending

Kim Kardashian completed her law studies without attending college or traditional law school. According to TMZ, the media personality used California's apprenticeship program, which allows a person to become a lawyer by completing a Law Office Study Program (LOSP) by studying under lawyers. Only California and three other U.S. states offer this apprenticeship.

As per People, her graduation comes after she took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) in Los Angeles on March 27. The media outlet also noted that the National Conference of Bar Examiners states that the assessment is completed before the bar, and a passing score is required to practice law in California.

Ad

Perez Hilton applauds Kim Kardashian's journey towards becoming a lawyer

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his YouTube video, Perez Hilton applauded Kim for completing her four-year law office study program.

“It took her six years, but she did it, and she's been busy, and there was a pandemic. She celebrated with a cap and gown in a backyard ceremony surrounded by some of the people that helped get her to the finish line almost finish line.”

Ad

In the video, the media personality added that the mother of two got to put her graduation cap on stage, with her kids and family watching, as speakers congratulated her for her achievements. Notably, Jessica Jackson, who was one of the lawyers sponsoring her, as per Perez Hilton, said on stage:

"It's an absolute honor to stand here today not just as mentors but as witnesses to one of the most inspiring legal journeys we've ever seen. Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice. No law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination and a mountain of case log books to read."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jessica Jackson continued to praise Kim Kardashian how throughout this program, she has dedicated "18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years. Jackson, also noted that Kardashian spent "a total of 5184 hours of legal study" all while raising her four kids, running her businesses, and filming television shows. Kim also went to courtrooms to advocate for others.

Perez Hilton also noted that CNN political commentator Van Jones gave a special tribute speech honoring Kim's law journey. Meanwhile, her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian also celebrated her achievement via individual posts on their Instagram stories.

Ad

The 44-year-old passed the "baby bar", the First-Year Law Student's Examination, on her fourth attempt in 2021, after she reportedly began her apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco.

Kim Kardashian is following in her late father, Robert Kardashian's footsteps. He was an attorney and reportedly represented O.J. Simpson among his other clients.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More