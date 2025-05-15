“This was a clear message”: Perez Hilton reacts as Kim Kardashian wears $1.5M diamond necklace to Paris robbery trial

Kim Kardashian appeared in a Paris court on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, to testify against her alleged robbers from 2016 when she was in the city for Fashion Week. Kardashian was wearing a black low-neck blazer and skirt for her court appearance. However, what turned people's heads in the courtroom was her $1.5 million diamond necklace. It is worth noting that her mother Kris Jenner was also present at the hearing with her.

The Kardashians star was set to attend Paris Fashion Week in 2016 when the incident occurred. According to Elle Magazine, she was in her room at the luxury Hôtel de Pourtalès, dressed in a robe when some men entered the room and violently robbed her.

After Kim Kardashian walked out of the court following her testimony, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton took to YouTube to report the events of the courtroom. In a YouTube video titled Kim Kardashian’s Shocking Confession In Court! At Her Paris Robbery Trial, he discussed her outfit and jewelry.

Perez Hilton noted that thieves stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from the star, and the jewelry she wore to the trial was "a clear message."

“I thought Kim would show up wearing something austere, no, this was a clear message.”

Kardashian was wearing diamond earrings and a necklace, which, according to Hilton, is valued at over $3 million.

Perez Hilton details Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery trial

In a YouTube video, uploaded on the channel on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, Perez Hilton recalled how Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016. While the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was in the city for Fashion Week, a gang of organized criminals, who had reportedly "planned for a while," stole her jewelry and other valuables.

After Kim Kardashian testified in court, Hilton joked that her camera crew accompanied her so fans would get to see it in the next season of The Kardashians.

Although he confirmed that most claims were previously revealed on her reality show, there were a few developments that were “exceptionally” interesting. This included the presiding judge’s concern if she ever felt unsafe before the robbery in Paris.

The reality star reportedly said that before the trip, she could "go out to eat in the middle of the night without security." According to Hilton, she added that having security wasn't something she felt she needed before the trip.

During her testimony, Kim Kardashian revealed that she now has between four and six security guards at her home in California to feel safe. She also said that she now avoids posting to social media in real time, unless it is on a public schedule.

“It has changed my business in that sense," she said.

Kim Kardashian grants forgiveness

According to Perez Hilton, the 44-year-old star said, "Yes, I forgive you," after one of her robbers asked her for forgiveness. A written statement by one of the alleged culprits was also read aloud in court, asking for Kim's forgiveness.

In the statement, the robber said that they were "obviously emotional about it" as it had changed their and their family's lives.

Meanwhile, Kardashian, who has now become a strong advocate for criminal justice and reform, replied that she has "always believed in second chances." She noted that she always tries to "have empathy" but also wants to fight for victims of "horrific crimes" who want to "be heard and understood."

“I do appreciate the letter. I forgive you for what has taken place, but it doesn't change the emotion and the feelings and the trauma, the way my life is forever changed,” she added.

Perez Hilton went on to detail the traumatic event, stating that the reality star was by herself in just a robe when some men broke into her hotel room dressed like police officers. The columnist added that the robbers zip-tied and robbed her at gunpoint as she begged for her life and pleaded that she had young children at home.

According to Elle, ten suspects, aged from 35 to 78, are on trial until May 23, 2025. Although eight of the accused have denied any involvement, two suspects have admitted to their crimes.

