"Kim Kardashian's ex-husband is the troll of all trolls!"— Perez Hilton reacts to "big baby" Kanye West storming off interview with Piers Morgan

Perez Hilton recently reacted to Ye, formerly Kanye West, storming off during his interview with Piers Morgan. On May 6, 2025, Ye and social media personality Sneako appeared on Piers Morgan's Uncensored.

Morgan revealed that their interview was originally scheduled for Monday, May 5; however, he claimed that Ye and Sneako kept postponing the interview, which led to a "significant expense both in time and money."

Ye and Morgan remained in conversation for approximately three minutes before Ye stormed off, leaving Sneako alone. American blogger Perez Hilton took to X on May 8 to express his contempt for Ye—

"#KimKardashian's ex-husband is the troll of all trolls!"

More about Kanye West's interview with Piers Morgan

On May 6, Piers Morgan invited Kanye West and Sneako to his show Uncensored to discuss Kanye's recent posts on X. Morgan called Kanye a "big baby" on X after he left his interview midway.

"So, I interviewed Kanye West again today. As I expected, given what I’ve said about him recently, it didn’t last long or go well. This was him right before he stomped off like a big baby."

Piers Morgan kicked off the interview by referring to the Runaway rapper as "Ye West." Ye immediately corrected him, stating that he had dropped his surname, West.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ye and Sneako tuned in from Majorca, Spain. When Piers Morgan asked Ye how his life was going, he replied,

"Judge it on the view as the answer to how my life is."

Morgan then stated that his answer was in "direct contrast" to his public image, fueled by his "ferocious" rampage of anti-Semitic tweets. Kanye West interrupted Morgan and refused to let him finish his question, saying he already disagreed.

"No, but I already disagree. It's not in contrast to so many people and artists that are championing the idea of someone being able to just express who they really are and have been able to go through the war of being attacked by the banks, and to still be here with this view, you know, that's the win. I'm in contrast to your contrast."

Morgan then moved on to discuss West's posts on X, pointing out that he had 32 million followers. West interjected again, stating that he had more followers and urged Morgan's staff to double-check.

"You're not gonna take inches off my d**k, bro. Like, how many followers do I have? I think you could do the study, you got a whole staff over there."

Ye stopped Sneako from giving Morgan hints until Piers correctly proclaimed that he had 33 million followers. Kanye called himself a "gift" before ultimately storming off, claiming Piers Morgan refused to take accountability for his mistake.

"I'm a gift, bro. Why do all you people in media act like you haven't played my songs at your weddings or graduations or at funerals or when your child was born? Now you're not taking accountability or responsibility. This is what you get for now. We can circle back when you can count," Ye said.

Sneako commented that he was unaware Ye would leave the interview. He also insinuated that Morgan intentionally goaded West by getting his name and follower count wrong.

In other news, Kanye West released a song titled Heil Hitler on May 8, 2025. The song also features an audio clip of Adolf Hitler's speech at the Krupp Factory, Germany, in 1935.

