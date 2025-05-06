Sneako accuses Piers Morgan of disrespecting Kanye West after walking out of interview with the rapper

Streaming personality Nicolas "Sneako" recently accused English media personality Piers Morgan of disrespecting Kanye West. This accusation by Sneako came after he walked away from an interview with the journalist, where he had been accompanying Kanye West. Sneako abandoned the interview soon after West left. The streamer claimed Morgan was "Dave Portnoy in a suit" and was hurling "insults" at him and West.

Streaming on Parti, Sneako stated that Morgan should show "basic respect" to a hip-hop legend like Kanye West, whom Sneako had been accompanying at the interview:

"Message to Piers Morgan. If you want a proper interview, then show basic respect. You know exactly what his name is, you know exactly how many followers Ye has, and you're intentionally going to do that. For a guy your age, you're supposed to be a master of journalism, you show an embarrassing display here."

"Not going to reflect well on you": Sneako calls out Piers Morgan after recently walking out of an interview with him

Sneako has recently been spending time with Kanye West, officially known as Ye, specifically in light of the release of Donda 2. The rapper invited the streamer, alongside Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on," to Spain to stream the release of his new album.

Sneako and N3on were even involved in deciding the positioning of the songs in the album's tracklist, with the two being seen discussing it alongside Kanye West's producer Digital Nas during one of their broadcasts.

Now, talking about the interview in retrospect, Sneako claimed that the experience was not a good look for Morgan, and did not "reflect well" on him:

"It's not going to reflect well on you. But thank you for the promotions because now, the song's going to go even crazier. You could have had a great interview... You just missed out on one of a generational interview (sic)."

Kanye West had originally invited Kai Cenat and Adin Ross to be present for the release of Donda 2. Despite initially showcasing interest in partaking in the collaborative broadcast, Adin Ross eventually canceled and even stated that he was glad to have missed out on the collaboration.

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More