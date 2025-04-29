Sneako and N3on discuss Donda 2 tracklist with Kanye West on Digital Nas's Kick stream

Streaming stars Nicolas "Sneako" and Rangesh "N3on" were seen discussing the tracklist for the upcoming Kanye West album, Donda 2, which is being produced by Twitch streamer and record producer Digital Nas.

On Digital Nas's Twitch broadcast, the two streamers discussed the positioning of songs within the tracklist alongside him and Kanye West. When Sneako suggested that a song should come before the other, Digital Nas said:

"Academics needs to be early because... putting out art is also about timing."

N3on and Sneako discuss the tracklist of Kanye West's upcoming album during collaborative stream

Sneako and N3on had traveled to Spain to collaborate with Kanye West, who is focusing on releasing his new album alongside producer Digital Nas. West had earlier expressed his desire to have major streaming stars such as Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, and Sneako stream his album upon its release.

However, with Adin Ross eventually canceling on the collaboration, Sneako and N3on went in his stead. There, the two were seen discussing the positioning of songs within the album, with them being expected to broadcast the album when it is rolled out.

In the clip, Sneako could also be seen asking Kanye West about his preferences regarding the listing of the songs:

"Okay, do you still want to go to the listening party tracklist, after that?"

Kanye West responded:

"Let me see that, don't turn the camera."

Adin Ross had recently stated that he was glad not to have gone for the collaboration with Kanye West, despite having previously expressed an interest in it. Claiming to be "very happy" to have not gone to Spain for the collaboration, Ross revealed that he was unimpressed with how Kanye West had addressed Sneako and N3on during their time together. He claimed that West treated the pair like they were "animals."

