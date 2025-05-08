Why did Kanye West walk out of Piers Morgan’s interview? Host explains what led to the controversial moment 

Ye (formerly Kanye West) walked out of an interview with Piers Morgan on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The Uncensored host later explained what led to this moment, uploading the interview regardless.
Ye was set for an interview with Sneako for Piers Morgan's Uncensored. The British journalist calls celebrities on the show and often speaks about various topics, including hard-hitting questions. However, his interview with Ye lasted just around three minutes before the latter walked off.
The rapper accused Morgan of trying to downplay him by being wrong about his social media followers and naming him "Ye West". The British journalist explained his side of the story on X.
Piers Morgan details his attempted interview with Kanye West
Across multiple posts on X on May 7, Piers Morgan explained what happened between him and Kanye West. He said that the rapper had already made him and his team wait a lot, costing them time and money.
When the interview finally started, the host called him Ye West, which he took offense to as he was trying to lose 'West' from his name. In a video, Morgan explained:
“I did talk to him for about three minutes. When I asked him how he was, he pointed to the backdrop behind him. Actually a pleasant backdrop, this time of Mallorca, which implied he was in a great place. I said, ‘You seem happy and content. Which is a direct contrast to what is going on with you on social media.'”
Morgan then said that Ye had around 32 million followers on X. However, at the time, he had over 33 million, and it led to the rapper storming off. Before leaving, he said (via Billboard):
“You’re not gonna take inches off my di–, bro. I’m a gift, bro. Why do all you people in media act like you haven’t played my songs at your weddings, or graduations or at funerals or when your child was born?”
The rapper added:
"You take someone like that’s living, like a [John] Lennon or a Michael Jackson. That nuance right there is idiotic. It just shows the hate that you put out for people that put out love. There’s so much love in the art that I put out. This is what you get for now, we can circle back when you can count.”
Piers Morgan then went on to slam Ye in front of Sneako, who remained seated for a while. He also asked Sneako about Ye's recent controversial social media comments.
Piers Morgan and Kanye West exchange tweets after the latter's walkout
Incidentally, on May 6, after walking out of his interview, Ye tagged Piers Morgan on X and wrote:
"Let’s have a real interview someday. It’s all love."
Morgan replied the following day, writing:
"We could have had one yesterday if you hadn’t run away before I could ask you any questions. When you’re prepared to actually do that, let me know."
The interview is still available on Piers Morgan's YouTube channel. While Ye walked away after around three minutes, Sneako completed the rest of the interview.
