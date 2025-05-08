Why did Kanye West walk out of Piers Morgan’s interview? Host explains what led to the controversial moment 

Ye (formerly Kanye West) walked out of an interview with Piers Morgan on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The Uncensored host later explained what led to this moment, uploading the interview regardless.

Ad

Ye was set for an interview with Sneako for Piers Morgan's Uncensored. The British journalist calls celebrities on the show and often speaks about various topics, including hard-hitting questions. However, his interview with Ye lasted just around three minutes before the latter walked off.

The rapper accused Morgan of trying to downplay him by being wrong about his social media followers and naming him "Ye West". The British journalist explained his side of the story on X.

Ad

Trending

Also Read: Kanye West's interview with DJ Akademiks fetched 800K concurrent live viewers on X and Rumble, peaking at 1M

Piers Morgan details his attempted interview with Kanye West

Across multiple posts on X on May 7, Piers Morgan explained what happened between him and Kanye West. He said that the rapper had already made him and his team wait a lot, costing them time and money.

Ad

When the interview finally started, the host called him Ye West, which he took offense to as he was trying to lose 'West' from his name. In a video, Morgan explained:

“I did talk to him for about three minutes. When I asked him how he was, he pointed to the backdrop behind him. Actually a pleasant backdrop, this time of Mallorca, which implied he was in a great place. I said, ‘You seem happy and content. Which is a direct contrast to what is going on with you on social media.'”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Morgan then said that Ye had around 32 million followers on X. However, at the time, he had over 33 million, and it led to the rapper storming off. Before leaving, he said (via Billboard):

“You’re not gonna take inches off my di–, bro. I’m a gift, bro. Why do all you people in media act like you haven’t played my songs at your weddings, or graduations or at funerals or when your child was born?”

Ad

The rapper added:

"You take someone like that’s living, like a [John] Lennon or a Michael Jackson. That nuance right there is idiotic. It just shows the hate that you put out for people that put out love. There’s so much love in the art that I put out. This is what you get for now, we can circle back when you can count.”

Ad

Piers Morgan then went on to slam Ye in front of Sneako, who remained seated for a while. He also asked Sneako about Ye's recent controversial social media comments.

Also Read: Twitch reportedly bans Kanye West approximately 7 minutes after going live: Possible reason explored

Piers Morgan and Kanye West exchange tweets after the latter's walkout

Incidentally, on May 6, after walking out of his interview, Ye tagged Piers Morgan on X and wrote:

Ad

"Let’s have a real interview someday. It’s all love."

Morgan replied the following day, writing:

"We could have had one yesterday if you hadn’t run away before I could ask you any questions. When you’re prepared to actually do that, let me know."

Piers Morgan's reply to Kanye West's tweet (Image credits: X/@piersmorgan)

The interview is still available on Piers Morgan's YouTube channel. While Ye walked away after around three minutes, Sneako completed the rest of the interview.

Ad

Also Read: Kanye West says he wants to get Donda 2 released "in the next couple of hours" on Digital Nas's Kick stream

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More