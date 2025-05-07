"Elon Musk should remove you from X"— Piers Morgan calls Kanye West a "hate machine" after interview debacle

On May 6, 2025, Piers Morgan called on Elon Musk to suspend Kanye West from X (formerly Twitter), labeling him a "hate machine." This was followed by a tense interview that ended with Kanye West storming off the set. The British broadcaster accused the rapper of using the platform to spread "vicious hatred." He urged Musk to deplatform him to prevent further violations of X's Hateful Content Policy.

Ad

The remarks came after a heated interview in Majorca, Spain, where Morgan and West clashed over Kanye West's follower count and other topics.

The incident unfolded during the taping of Piers Morgan's YouTube interview series, Uncensored, where West appeared alongside influencer Sneako. During the interview, Morgan claimed that West had 32 million followers on X.

Kanye West, visibly annoyed, interrupted to correct the figure to 33.3 million. He then abruptly removed his earpiece and exited the interview, as reported by Entertainment Weekly on May 7, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Piers Morgan later addressed the interview on social media, posting a photo of Kanye West standing by the Mediterranean Sea. He captioned it:

"So, I interviewed Kanye West again today. It didn't last long or go well. This was him right before he stomped off like a big baby."

In a follow-up post, Morgan called West a "sniveling little coward" and criticized his behavior as "historic cowardice," as reported by the Daily Beast on May 6, 2025.

Ad

"It actually all hate, it's hate towards everybody including your family, your ex wife towards Jewish peple towards other peple towards rappers, you've become a hate machine, fuelled on social media, all this vicious sentient to a vast audience and that is wrong," said Morgan.

He further added:

"Elon Musk should remove you from X. He should de-platform you."

Ad

Piers Morgan responds to Kanye West ending the interview abruptly

Expand Tweet

Ad

The interview initially began with Piers Morgan asking Kanye West how he was doing, to which West responded by pointing to the view of Majorca, saying, "You see that view? Judge me by the view."

Morgan attempted to steer the conversation toward West's public image and controversial social media posts, but Kanye West interrupted repeatedly. The rapper, who has been staying in Majorca amid reports of a separation from his wife Bianca Censori, reportedly became increasingly defensive. This ultimately led to his abrupt walkout, according to AllHipHop reports published on May 7, 2025.

Ad

Sneako, who remained after West's exit, defended the rapper, accusing Morgan of being "patronizing for no reason." He also criticized Morgan for introducing West as "Ye West," despite the artist's public insistence on being addressed as "Ye."

In the aftermath of the interview, Piers Morgan's call for Kanye West's suspension gained traction, with some social media users echoing his sentiments. The backlash against Kanye West is the latest in a series of controversies surrounding the rapper, who has previously faced criticism for antisemitic remarks and inflammatory statements.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kanye West has been at the center of multiple controversies due to his social media activities. In October 2022, he tweeted that he was going "death con 3 on Jewish people," leading to widespread condemnation and the temporary suspension of his Twitter account.

This and several other similar tweets have been characterized as antisemitic. In the subsequent interviews, West made additional statements, such as that he "loved Adolf Hitler and "the Holocaust was a hoax."

Ad

In February 2025, Kanye West's account on X (formerly Twitter) was deactivated after he posted a series of offensive messages, including declaring himself a N*zi and expressing love for Hitler. These incidents have continued to result in both public and professional backlash for the artist.

As of yet, West has not commented anything regarding the interview with Pierce Morgan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jeevika Malhotra Jeevika Malhotra is a Celebrity Trends writer at Sportskeeda, where she keenly explores the ever-changing pop culture landscape. With a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Chandigarh University, Jeevika has honed her skills through three years of experience in content writing.



Her professional journey includes successfully managing campaigns for Sony India, highlighting her ability to craft engaging narratives across various domains. Keeping up with pop culture phenomena since she was a kid, if one asks Jeevika about her favorite celebrity, she will go gaga over Priyanka Chopra, whom she considers a global icon.



When she is not penning the latest stories, Jeevika indulges her creative side by learning dance and experimenting in the kitchen, cooking her favorite recipes. At Sportskeeda, Jeevika is dedicated to reporting accurate, relevant, and ethically sourced information, always ensuring her pieces are thoroughly fact-checked. Know More