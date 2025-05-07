"Why do yall keep giving him a platform" — Internet reacts to Kanye west walking off 5 minutes into his Piers Morgan interview

On Tuesday, May 6, @nfr_podcast shared a two-minute video clip of Kanye West and Sneako sitting on chairs outdoors, being interviewed by Piers Morgan (who wasn't present in the video).

The video opened with West mentioning Michael Jackson, which was followed a minute later by:

"This is what you get for now. We can circle back when you can count."

Right afterwards, Ye got up from his chair and walked out mid-interview. After his leave, Sneako concluded, claiming that the 99 Problems rapper wasn't returning. The streamer added:

"That's it for Ye, but it's nice to meet you, Pierce. I think he's going back to work, there's several things he's working on. I was not aware he was gonna leave like this, but it seems like he got upset about his Twitter followers... you said his name incorrectly. You know his name is Ye, and he's very public about that... I think you were trying to patronize [Ye] very intentionally."

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 165K views and 1.8K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Why do yall keep giving him a platform"

Some netizens mocked Kanye West for not being able to handle "5 minutes of patronization".

"Indiscriminate Ye couldn’t can’t handle 5 minutes of patronization?" - commented an X user.

"Levels of washed not even conceivable before" - added another.

"Why did they even interview him ..ain’t no way he’s able to complete a thought and not take over" - wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others inquired about the recent constant presence of Sneako alongside the rapper in the recent past.

"casual here. who is sneako to suddenly be everywhere Ye is. what happened to the laboy dude" - replied a fourth one.

"Kanye is literally crazy, y are we still platforming him?" - posted a fifth user.

"Anything about Kanye right now is just irrelevant to me. He can't handle a real interview. Always hiding behind the mask." - added a sixth one.

"Ye hasn’t lied about anything thus far" - commented a seventh user.

Piers Morgan called Kanye West "a big baby" in an Instagram post

In the wake of the viral tweet, Piers Morgan himself posted a picture of Ye from the recent interview, captioning his post:

"I interviewed Kanye West again today. As I expected, given what I’ve said about him recently, it didn’t last long or go well. This was him right before he stomped off like a big baby before I could ask him why he’s become a vile, Hitler-loving, Nazi-slathering, anti-Semitic pr**k."

A few hours later, Morgan also shared a clip where Kanye West was seen dropping his microphone and leaving the interview without any notice. According to the NY Post, the journalist intended to ask Ye directly about the things he posted on X, including his continual attack on Jewish people as well as his celebration of Adolf Hitler

This isn't the first time Piers Morgan has interviewed Kanye West. The two previously had a heated exchange three years ago, in 2022, when the Yeezy founder declared he was "going death con 3" on Jewish people.

