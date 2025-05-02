"WE DONT NEED ANOTHER CLASSIC RUINED": Internet divided after Kanye West hints he will release Yandhi on Sneako's stream

Kanye West joined Sneako in his recent livestream session on Parti and shared another album update. In the wake of his surprise Donda 2 album re-release on April 30, 2025, making it available to streaming services for the first time, Kanye said that he plans to revive another one of his scrapped albums.

Ad

In a clip of Sneako's Parti livestream session on Thursday, May 1, 2025, which NFR Podcast shared on X on the same day, the internet celebrity asked Kanye West if he would ever release Alien, one of Ye's unreleased songs from 2018. But instead of a straight answer, Kanye said:

"We gotta release Yandhi."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Yandhi was supposed to be Kanye's ninth studio album, a project that was initially scheduled to drop by the end of 2018. The name is a portmanteau of "Ye" and "Gandhi," but it never saw the light of day, and in 2019, Ye released his official ninth album, Jesus is King.

Kanye's announcement about planning to release Yandhi, however, earned various reactions from fans online. One fan opposed the rapper's plans because they thought it would ruin another one of Kanye's classics.

Ad

"PLEASE GOD KEEP IT WE DON'T NEED ANOTHER CLASSIC RUINED," a user on X commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

More fans agreed that the 530 rapper would only be ruining the project if he put AI on it for his planned release. T

"He's gonna ruin it with AI lol even if most of the songs are already finished," an X user said.

"I'm gonna lose my sh*t if he puts AI on Yandhi. He's gonna kill the f**king project," another X user commented.

Ad

"He is genuinely so f**king desperate and he's definitely gonna ruin it with AI too," a user on X added.

However, other netizens are hoping he will drop Yandhi anytime soon, with one fan saying that they don't care if Kanye uses AI on it. They call it "WINNING" if he releases the album.

"Holy sh*t, I don't even care if it's slightly AI, better than never ever getting it. WE WINNING," an X user commented.

Ad

"This is the only Ye album I've never looked for leaks on so hopefully he will drop it and I can have a legit first listen," another X user said.

Kanye West's Donda 2 streaming release could be short-lived

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Kanye West first released the sequel project Donda 2 in 2022, it was only available for Stem Player users. However, as of Tuesday, April 29, 2025, the album has been made available on mainstream music streaming platforms YouTube Music, Spotify, and Apple Music.

The current version of Donda 2 is an 18-track project, many of which were featured in the Stem Player release. Also, the album's cover art remained the same, featuring Kanye's childhood home on fire, and most of the songs appear to be the same, with some tracks having different names.

Ad

However, while the Donda 2 release made headlines, it could be a short-lived affair as Kanye West received threats of legal action shortly after the album hit streamers. According to Kanye's April 29 X posts made shortly after the album release, Free Maiden was charging him three million dollars for their contribution to the album.

Per Billboard, Free Maiden is the manager for producers BoogzDaBest and Brian Miller, who worked with Kanye's Donda 2 tracks City of Gods, We Did It Kid, 530, and more.

Ad

At the time of writing, Kanye West's Donda 2 appears to still be present on streaming platforms, and it's unclear if the threats will be executed soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More