"Would rather listen to Donda 2" — Internet reacts to Drake and Yeat collab billboard in Toronto saying "YOUNG TWIZZZZZZZZY FEEL A WAY"

A billboard that appeared overnight on April 29, 2025, in downtown Toronto has stirred up a storm across social media, hinting at a possible collaboration between global rap titan Drake and Yeat.

As a result, many users on X reflected on the billboard post and suggested that they would prefer listening to Donda 2, an eleventh studio album by the American rapper Kanye West, released in 2022 —

"Would rather listen to Donda 2 and that’s saying something," one commented.

Moreover, some users on X speculated that Drizzy's song Feels No Way is about to be dropped with Yeat. Also, some indicated that the two heavyweights are planning on releasing an album —

"His feel no ways cover dropping soon ig," a user on X commented.

"I saw the Yeat feel no ways cover at Coachella and I had tears the whole time. Special moment," another commented.

"A collab album would go so hard," a third user wrote on X.

However, some users on X indicated that they do not need the collab of Drake and Yeat, while some expressed confusion, suggesting that what the billboard means —

"Not more of this sh*t!" a user on X wrote.

"aint this n*gga turning 40 🤣🤣," a second user wrote.

"What does this even mean?" a third comments.

As of now, neither of the artists has reflected on the reactions online.

Toronto billboard teases Drake and Yeat collaboration

The Canadian rapper (Image via Cole Burston/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, a Billboard was spotted on the street of Toronto, in which an iMessage bubble can be seen with Drake's record label owl, and Yeat's one eye symbol too.

The billboard does not reveal much, but the iMessage has been sent by a person named "The Boy," and the message hints at the collaboration between the two artists.

"YOUNG TWIZZZZZZZZY FEEL A WAY — The Boy," the billboard reads.

In addition, during the Coachella 2025, the American rapper and singer, whose real name is Noah Olivier Smith, performed a cover song of Drake's Feel No Ways from the Canadian rapper's 2016 fourth studio album, VIEWS. The verse sung by Yeat can be read as,

"I should be downtown, whipping on the way to you / You got something that belongs to me / Your body language says it all / Despite the things you said to me / Who is it that's got you all gassed up? (Yeah) / Changin' your opinion on me / I was only gone for the last few months / But you don't have the time to wait on me"

Drake also recently collaborated with PARTYNEXTDOOR on the album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which was released on February 14, 2025. It appears the Toronto artist may be pursuing new collaborations. However, as of now, neither artist has confirmed the rumored partnership. No further updates have been provided

