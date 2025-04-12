"HES GOT SO MUCH AURA" — Internet reacts to Yeat performing unreleased song 'The Bell' on top of a 50-foot bell in Coachella

On Saturday, April 12, @Kurrco posted a video clip from Yeat's Coachella performance from Friday (April 11). In the video, the rapper performed an unreleased song, titled The Bell, while standing atop a giant 50-foot bell.

His performance also featured psychedelic lighting to further elevate the performance.

The tweet has since gone viral, having received over 35K views and 1K likes in less than an hour of its upload. Netizens have been commenting on it, with one of them writing:

"HES GOT SO MUCH AURA"

Some netizens praised the song, appearing eager for its release.

"need this song in my apple music library immediately" - commented an X user.

"bro this is insane wtf" - wrote another.

"yea this song of the summer" - posted a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others were more curious about why Yeat had covered a Drake song in his Coachella set and inquired about the same in the comments.

For the unversed, the California rapper performed Drizzy's Feel No Ways on the festival's stage.

"why did he perform a drake song" - asked a fourth one.

"Oh okay so between this and Ken’s album there is definitely going to be a shift in rap this type of music is not going to last too long at all I can feel it" - replied a fifth netizen.

"kurrco u gotta post the drake cover he did" - added a sixth user.

"Epic… nobody cares" - commented a seventh one.

The Coachella concertgoers complain about the long waiting lines

The opening of the Coachella festival has received poor feedback from concertgoers, many of whom took to social media to complain about the hours-long lines to reach the car camping area on the festival grounds.

The Desert Sun reported that Coachella had "a rough start," where people waited in queues for up to 12 hours without any access to bathroom facilities.

The traffic jam was termed "carmageddon" by the local, Palm Springs-based stations, quoting festivalgoers who claimed to see people pass out through heat exhaustion.

A TikTok user detailed the condition around the venue in a rant video on Thursday, calling it "a complete sh*t show," adding:

"It’s almost 1 p.m. right now. We still haven’t even gone through security. It’s 100 degrees outside. People’s cars are overheating. They’re running out of gas. There are no bathrooms anywhere. People are literally using the bathroom behind bushes like animals, and they paid over $600 to be here. This whole experience has been so disappointing, and it’s been extremely dehumanizing. People are p*ssed."

Despite the countless complaints over social media, it's unclear what changes have led to the additional wait times at Coachella this year. Representatives of the music festival haven't made any comments on it so far.

Lady Gaga was the headliner at Coachella on Friday, April 11, with other notable acts of the day including Yeat, GloRilla, Benson Boone, Mustard, Tyla, and Djo.

Saturday's fest will be headlined by Green Day, while Post Malone will open the show on Sunday Night.

