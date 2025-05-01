Kanye West jokes about calling Trump for help after finding out Dave Blunts was stuck in an elevator

Rapper Dave Blunts recently got stuck in an elevator during a livestream and urged his viewers to reach out to Kanye West for help. Blunts could even be heard wondering if the situation was "how it ends." The rapper further had a pinned comment on his livestream, which read:

"I'm trapped in this elevator."

Meanwhile, a video surfaced on the internet where Kanye West could be seen mentioning the incident of Dave getting stuck in the elevator, and he then joked about calling Trump to get Dave out. It remains unclear where Blunts was heading when he got stuck in the elevator.

However, the 23-year-old rapper was ultimately rescued by the Dallas Fire Rescue. In other news, Dave Blunts and Kanye West might be seen together on Ye's reported upcoming album, Cuck. Blunts would apparently have uncredited guest appearances on the studio album.

Some of the tracks from the album include Bianca, Hitler Ye and Jesus, Jared, Heil Hitler, Dirty Magazines, Cousins, and Cosby. According to an April 22 report by HotNewHipHop, Kanye confirmed that the tracks for the record were penned down by Dave Blunts.

As reported by HotNewHipHop, Dave tweeted that the album was not anti-semitic, even though considered the same by many. Mentioning Cuck by its previously planned title, WW3, he wrote:

"Everyone seems to think WW3 is an antisemitic album, but it's not. It's about one man going between hurt, betrayal and pain and he's putting that sh*t down. I know it's not antisemitic album because I wrote that sh*t, me."

Kanye West previously complimented Dave Blunts and even compared him to Eminem

Kanye West, aka Ye, has previously talked about Dave Blunts and complimented him, calling the latter his "favorite rapper." In a tweet from March 2025, as reported by 103.5 Beat on March 11, Ye wrote:

"Dave Blunts is my favorite rapper. His raps give me the energy of my tweets."

The outlet further reported that Ye had also shown concern for Blunts' health. He apparently asked the 23-year-old hip-hop artist if he needed Ye's trainer to connect with him. In another now-removed post, which was seemingly uploaded last month, Ye can be heard saying:

"This n***a got me feeling like Dre & Eminem... There are lots of overlaps in skillset, mindset and fearlessness of early Eminem."

In separate news about Kanye West, the rapper recently released his album Donda 2 on streaming services. As per Billboard on April 30, Ye had first premiered the album back in February 2022, only for it to be officially dropped in April 2025. The premiere took place at a listening party inside Miami’s LoanDepot Park.

The record has now been made available for streaming on YouTube Music as well as Spotify. The outlet additionally stated that the album included 18 tracks, with guest features from artists like XXXTENTACION, Don Toliver, Migos, Jack Harlow, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, and Future, among others.

Meanwhile, Kanye West has been under massive scrutiny over the last few months for the questionable remarks he made on X. Many celebrities even went about bashing and criticizing Ye for the problematic comments. However, amid the scrutiny, he dropped his visual demo album Bully in March.

