What did DJ Akademiks say about the Kardashians? Kanye West reportedly uses podcaster's clip as an intro to a song on "Donda 2"

On April 29, 2025, Kanye West reposted a video of DJ Akademiks, wherein the latter can be seen bashing the Kardashians. The original clip was uploaded on X by Akademiks on April 28, which further got reposted by an X account with the user name @eightyocho.

Kanye reportedly also used this clip as the intro to a track on Donda 2, as per an April 30 tweet by @AkademiksTV. Meanwhile, the caption of the post reshared by Ye read:

"Ye is their father. Literally ½ of the children’s genetic make up so it’s only fair he gets no less than 50% custody & parental rights in the decisions to all things involving North, Saint, Chicago & Psalm."

The caption of the original post by @AkademiksTV read that Ye should be allowed to raise his children. Meanwhile, in the video, Akademiks can be heard particularly pointing at Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, while stating:

"I rebuke y'all in the name of Jesus, allow my man Kanye West, now known as Ye, to raise his black children. Y'all white heathens should not be allowed to control a Black man's child and involve them in all type of demonic debauchery to corrupt innocent souls... My name is Akademiks and I stand with Ye."

DJ Akademiks went on to emphasize his take that Ye should be allowed to make decisions regarding his children. The podcaster even made a reference to Tyrese (possibly Tyrese Gibson), stating that the situation with Kanye would not "go down" like what happened to the singer-actor.

Kanye West with son Saint (Image via Getty)

Akademiks ended the note by confirming that he had Kanye West's back and he would speak up in the rapper's support even if nobody else did. For context, Kanye and Kim have four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kanye West previously stated that he did not want to have children with Kim Kardashian

Last month, on March 30, DJ Akademiks interviewed Kanye West, wherein the latter claimed that he never wanted to have kids with his former wife, Kim Kardashian. Talking about his relationship with Kim, Ye said:

"I didn't want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with them, but that wasn't God’s plan."

Then, last week, Ye appeared on a Twitch stream of Digital Nas, as reported by Billboard on April 25. In the livestream, Ye apparently cribbed about his relationship with former partner Kim, claiming he would have rather had kids with Paris Hilton.

The rapper said:

"Kim was Paris Hilton’s assistant. I should’ve had babies with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian. Could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton? How many hotels I’d have now. Think about that — the Hilton."

Ye also compared Kim to Virgil Abloh, suggesting that she was like "Paris Hilton's Virgil." He further ended up calling the mother of his children a "f*cking assistant" while making a reference to Arnold Schwarzenegger, as reported by Billboard.

For the unversed, Arnold reportedly cheated on his wife with their nanny and had a child with the latter. Ye claimed that in such a case, the nanny's only power was to take away the child. He went about comparing Kim Kardashian to the nanny, suggesting that Kim's only power was to take away their children from him.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot back in May 2014, while they had been dating since 2011, as per People Magazine in January 2025. The former couple had their first child, North, in June 2013. Then, in December 2015, they welcomed Saint. Kim and Kanye had their third child, Chicago, in January 2018. They had their youngest kid, Psalm, in May 2019.

