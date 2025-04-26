“I feel bad for his kids”—Netizens react to Kanye West stating he wishes he had children with Paris Hilton and not Kim Kardashian

Kanye West yet again stirred buzz online with his debut Twitch stream on April 25, 2025, which lasted only seven minutes. In the short clips circulating on the internet from the since-banned account, Ye said that he wished he had children with Paris Hilton and not Kim Kardashian.

"Can you imagine, if I had babies with Paris Hilton, how many hotels I'd have now?Kim was like Paris Hilton's Virgil. I had a baby with a f***ing assistant, bro," West said during his short-lived stream on Twitch.

A flurry of comments came in response to Ye's remark on his ex-wife.

"I feel bad for his kids, having to hear their father talk about their mom this way," a user wrote on X.

"Crazy, Kim has a higher networth than him and he wants to downplay her. So if he thinks she's just some assistant, what is he? An assistant to the assistant? 😂," a user commented.

"What judge on this planet would let this nut job anywhere around children bro?!… you gotta be kidding me bro. 😎 😳," another netizen reacted.

Some netizens, on the other hand, targeted Kim Kardashian. Others raised concerns about how the former couple's kids would feel listening to these comments.

"Imagine what the rest of the internet says about their mom," a user wrote on X.

"Their kids prob hate Kim as well, another user commented.

"Holy sh*t, wtf do you think the Kardashian's say about him 😳🙄 Kim and fam are committing parental alienation, they have the influence over those kids, not Ye.. She took that from him as many pyscho, narcissistic sociopath mothers will because the man refuses their power trips," another netizen wrote.

The clips from the now-removed stream went viral on Instagram as well, with various users sharing their thoughts.

Kanye West's Twitch account was suspended just 7 minutes after his debut stream

On April 25, Kanye West went live from his new Twitch account. The rapper reportedly amassed thousands of viewers within minutes. However, the platform banned his account just seven minutes after his stream started. The reasons for the account suspension are not clear, but the platform marked it as a breach of community guidelines.

Clips of this stream are present on the internet, where Kanye West can be seen in a black jacket, talking on his phone and making some anti-Semitic remarks.

Besides, Kanye West also talked about Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, while calling her ex-wife Hilton's "assistant." He also drew parallels with Arnold and said:

"Kim was like the Virgil. Kim was like Paris Hilton's Virgil, and that's what happened. If if you have a f**k, if you like Arnold Schwarzenegger, you have a kid with a nanny. The nanny's only power is to take your kids. So kim's only power is to take my kids. I had a baby with a f***ing assistant Bro. And then put her on Vogue, then put her on Vogue Bro."

However, this is not the first instance when Ye talked about Kim's parenting. Earlier, in a March 30 interview with DJ Akademiks, Kanye West said that he didn't want to have children with Kim, apart from making other allegations about the Kardashians controlling the lives of his kids.

