What did Kanye say about his male cousin? Cam'ron says the rapper is being "conveniently gay"

On April 24, 2025, rappers Mase and Cam'ron reacted to Kanye West's recent claims of having a s*xual relationship with his male cousin until the age of 14. The duo, alongside Treasure "Stat Baby" Wilson, addressed these claims in a new episode of their podcast, It Is What It Is.

Ad

After Wilson informed the pair about West's statements made via X on April 21, Cam'ron appeared to disapprove, stating,

"N****s be conveniently gay. It's like, 'yo let's be gay for a little while now cuz its mad, its popping. So now let's talk about when I was gay at one time'... Kanye been in the public eye for at least going on 20 years... And now you gay?"

Ad

Trending

The rapper continued:

"Everything he got going on ain't seem to be working... Last month, wasn't he Hitler? And then he was a KKK n***a about three weeks ago. Now he molested his cousin, he gonna do a song about it. It's just too convenient."

Expand Tweet

Ad

More about Kanye West's recent claims

On April 21, Kanye West took to X to share intimate details of a purported incestuous relationship with a male cousin during his childhood. The admission came along with a snippet of his new song, COUSINS, wherein he describes the encounters in graphic terms. The rapper claimed that the song was about his cousin, who is currently serving a life sentence for murder. Kanye tweeted,

Ad

"This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore... My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d**k till I was 14."

According to Page Six on April 21, the song’s lyrics are explicit, with West rapping about reenacting what they saw in the magazines, and confessing, “That’s when I gave my cousin he*d.” Ye further states in the track that he wasn't attracted to men, and that he told his cousin "not to tell nobody.”

Ad

Kanye West (Image via Getty)

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time the rapper has mentioned this particular cousin. While endorsing Donald Trump in August 2018, Kanye appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and stated,

Ad

“My cousin is locked up for murder, and I love him. He did a bad thing, but I still love him.”

West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, also referenced the cousin in a prison reform discussion in April 2020, saying he was given two life sentences for a crime committed at the age of 17.

Amid all this, media personality Jeffree Star seemingly confirmed an alleged relationship that transpired between him and West. On April 22, 2025, Star took to X, writing,

Ad

"Ok f**k it.. The rumors were true."

As per The Express Tribune on April 22, the rumor about their relationship first ignited in 2021 when TikToker Ava Louise, known for her controversial stunts, insinuated that West had been involved with a “very famous male beauty guru.”

Fans quickly linked it to Star, since the pair had mutual Wyoming connections, and because of a lyric referencing West in a 2009 song by Jeffree. However, the beauty guru strongly denied the allegations at the time in a YouTube video titled Addressing The Kanye Situation.

Ad

Ad

Back then, Star called the rumor “so stupid” and clarified, “I like very tall men,” while insisting they had never met. Furthermore, Louise later admitted she fabricated the story. However, despite the rumor being debunked, Star’s recent tweet has renewed speculation.

Kanye West has yet to respond to Cam'ron and Jeffree Star's statements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More