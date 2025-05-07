Milo Yiannopoulos backs Kanye West walking out of Piers Morgan's interview after broadcaster got the number of his followers wrong "by a million"

Rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, recently walked out of an interview with Piers Morgan that was scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Ye reportedly took offense when Morgan failed to mention the rapper's exact follower count on X, formerly known as Twitter. At the time of the interview, the follower count on X was approximately 33.3 million, but Morgan cited it as 32 million.

Meanwhile, Milo Yiannopoulos, Kanye West's former chief of staff, reacted to the aforementioned incident involving the rapper. On May 6, Milo took to X and shared a screengrab of an apparent conversation with Page Six through emails. The screengrab first captured an alleged email from Page Six in which the reporter asked whether there was any official comment from Ye's end following the interview.

Milo then responded through an alleged email, which read:

"If someone got my followers wrong by a million, I'd be annoyed as well."

During the interview with Morgan, West immediately responded to his statement and said:

"You're not gonna take inches off my di–, bro. I'm a gift, bro. Why do all you people in media act like you haven't played my songs at your weddings, or graduations or at funerals or when your child was born?"

This seemingly shocked Morgan, shortly after which Kanye West stormed out of the interview. Internet celebrity Sneako was also part of the interview and remained there after Ye left. According to The New York Post, Sneako also happened to leave the interview sometime after Morgan called Ye "a sniveling little coward."

According to reports by Billboard dated May 6, Morgan vented his frustrations on Sneako as long as the latter remained in the interview after Kanye walked out. Morgan reportedly questioned Sneako about supporting Ye even though the latter had made problematic remarks lately.

Piers Morgan shared the clip on social media, capturing Kanye West walking out of the interview

Following the incident where rapper Kanye West abruptly left his interview with Piers Morgan on Tuesday, the TV presenter posted the clip on Instagram. He even wrote a caption for the post that read:

"A massive d*ck @ye."

According to reports from The New York Post, Kanye was in Majorca, Spain, during the interview with Morgan. He also uploaded another post that included a screengrab from the interview. In the caption of the second post, Morgan wrote that the conversation didn't go well and that it was quite "expected."

In the caption, Morgan further called Ye a "big baby," continuing that he wanted to ask the rapper why he became "vile" and "Hitler-loving." According to Billboard, tensions started at the beginning of the interview between the popular TV presenter and Kanye West.

Shortly after the conversation began, Piers Morgan called Kanye "Ye West." This prompted the rapper to intervene and clarify that he didn't use "West" anymore since he didn't want the "slave name." Meanwhile, Morgan also reacted to Kanye's actions, particularly mentioning a previous post by Ye that was uploaded on May 6.

Ye's post had tagged Morgan and suggested that he would love to sit for an interview with the latter. In the latest tweet dated May 7, Piers Morgan referred to the same and wrote:

"We could have had one yesterday if you hadn’t run away before I could ask you any questions. When you’re prepared to actually do that, let me know."

Kanye West is yet to make any further response to the interview.

