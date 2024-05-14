“They failed in their duty of care to Harvey”— Piers Morgan accuses Netflix of failing Baby Reindeer’s real-life Martha

Piers Morgan has recently criticized Netflix after claiming that the platform has failed Baby Reindeer's "real-life Martha" Fiona Harvey. On Thursday, May 9, Harvey who claimed to be the real-life Martha appeared for an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on YouTube. The Mirror, however, has reported that the show authorities have not yet confirmed Harvey's claims.

After Morgan was bashed for this interview, he chose to slam Netflix for reportedly "lying" about Baby Reindeer's "real-life Martha." Morgan spoke to ITV on Tuesday, May 14, and said—

"I think they failed in a duty of care to Fiona Harvey, especially Netflix."

Baby Reindeer is a 2024 British drama-thriller series that was released on Netflix on April 11, 2024. The series cast includes Richard Gadd playing the character of Donny Dunn and Jessica Gunning playing the role of Martha Scott.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan revealed that according to him, Netflix did not do justice to Baby Reindeer's "real-life Martha"

The 2024 British series has become a popular one since the day it was released. Several theories and speculations have been made about who the stalker in the mini-series was. The 7-episode show revolved around a comedian getting stalked by a woman whom he met at a bar.

Recently, Piers Morgan interviewed the allegedly "real-life Martha", Fiona Harvey. While Morgan faced widespread criticism and backlash for the interview, he further decided to slam Netflix for the way Martha has been projected in the series. He spoke to ITV and claimed that the interview "performed our duty of care" and stated the OTT platform might have just defamed Harvey by accusing her of stalking.

The broadcaster said—

"The key question is whether they have defamed her? If you accuse somebody of being a convicted stalker and they're not a convicted stalker, that's a pretty serious mistake to make…"

Morgan also said—

"If it turns out that she isn't then the Netflix claim at the start of every episode, 'This is a true story' becomes extremely problematic because it's not a true story."

He further stated that Fiona Harvey was reportedly thinking of going to court regarding the stalking allegations made in the series. Piers Morgan continued by stating that there was reportedly no evidence to prove that Harvey was a convicted stalker.

"The key question after watching the series and watching my interview is - is it actually a true story? And the key part of that is did she actually go to prison? Is she a convicted stalker?, questioned Morgan.

It has also been reported that until this controversial interview was aired, no reports were made by Netflix or the series claiming that Fiona Harvey was the real life Martha of Baby Reindeer.

In the interview with Morgan, Fiona Harvey denied stalking anybody

The interview which was aired on YouTube and has already garnered more than 10 million views, found Harvey confirming that she is the real-life Martha. However, she denied s*xually assaulting Gadd or even attacking his girlfriend. Harvey repeatedly denied that she ever stalked anybody and that called Richard Gadd a "liar" and "psychotic."

While the show alleged that Gadd received 41,000 emails, 350 hours of voice messages, 744 tweets, 48 Facebook messages, and 106 letters, when Harvey was stalking him, Fiona Harvey declined all of it. According to Baby Reindeer's "real life Martha", she had sent only one letter and less than ten emails to Gadd. Harvey further talked about the scene where Martha got a prison sentence after admitting to stalking and said—

"That is completely untrue, very, very defamatory to me, very career damaging. I wanted to rebut that completely on this show - I am not a stalker, I have not been to jail, I've not got injunctions - it is complete nonsense."

While slamming Netflix, Piers Morgan also revealed that he had been in touch with Harvey and that she required an agent. While Morgan told ITV that he did not feel that Harvey was mentally ill, he claimed that she had lied several times during the interview. He further criticized the OTT platform and said—

"I think that is pretty disingenuous as they have used segments of the exact messages she sent so any internet sleuth can put that in and find it on her phone."

While talking to ITV, on Tuesday, Morgan also said that he believed that Baby Reindeer's "real-life Martha" should have a say as well. He added that he tried to stay fair and unbiased on the show, and by the end could not find enough hints to believe that she could be a serial stalker.

Fiona Harvey has also claimed that while she was offered £250 for the interview, she would ask for £1 million. To this statement of the self-proclaimed Baby Reindeer's real-life Martha, Morgan said that they have performed their duty by paying her what she deserved and also by staying in contact with her.