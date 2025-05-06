"I am not the controversial one" - Piers Morgan claims his non-controversial opinions are "flamed out by social media"

On May 5, 2025, Piers Morgan appeared on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast hosted by Lauren Bosstick and her partner, Michael Bosstick, where he shared his thoughts on being labeled "the controversial Piers Morgan."

During their conversation, Lauren asked him what one truth would make 80% of the world furious with him. He jokingly replied that it was probably most of his comments, adding that while he enjoys winding people up, he doesn't consider himself controversial.

"I’m not the controversial one," Piers Morgan remarked.

The British journalist continued, explaining that while his opinions might seem controversial to extremists on both the woke left and the hard right, he sees himself as relatively centrist. According to Morgan, he does not have controversial views; instead, the media portrays them as controversial.

"I have actually quite non-controversial views but they get flamed out by social media," he stated.

He pointed out that he might be seen as controversial because of the blunt and forthright way he expresses his opinions. However, he believed these views still align with the majority in countries like America, Australia, or the UK.

Morgan noted that his blunt and forthright manner of expressing his opinions might be seen as controversial.

"I'm the one holding controversial people to proper account for their controversial views. That's my position, and I'm sticking to it," Morgan continued.

Piers Morgan discusses the evolving landscape of social media

Piers Morgan attends 'Sunday Morning' with Sophie Raworth (Image via Getty)

On April 30, 2025, during an interview with The Guardian, Piers Morgan discussed the changing landscape of YouTube and traditional network television. He mentioned that the entire media world is undergoing a major shift and predicted that soon YouTube channels would wield as much power as traditional television networks.

With a total of 3.83 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, Piers Morgan Uncensored, he described the transition from traditional media to YouTube as a "learning curve," but now enthusiastically promotes its feasibility and lack of censorship.

Morgan further elaborated on this during The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast. He shared his observation of his children, who primarily consume YouTube content and only use television for sports broadcasts.

"YouTube was clearly becoming very quickly the dominant force for anybody under 45," he said.

He explained that while his legacy version of the show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, on a new network in the UK ended quite quickly, the YouTube version was thriving.

"So I was interviewing people like Donald Trump or Kanye or uh Cristiano Ronaldo or all these big names and the numbers were absolutely stratospheric," Morgan added.

While speaking with The Guardian, he further predicted that other established figures would join the platform as audience habits continue to change. He described the changing landscape like a ticking clock.

“If people don’t listen to that ticking clock beating loudly in their ears, they’re going to get a very nasty surprise. This is the wake-up moment,” Morgan added.

Piers' shift to YouTube seemed part of a broader trend, with other media figures also moving to the platform and creating channels with many subscribers. Morgan wants to achieve the same success as The Daily Wire with his YouTube channel.

He further justified this claim by pointing out that more than "45 million" people in the US watched election-related content on polling day on YouTube, compared to an average of "42.3 million" viewers across the cable and broadcast systems.

Born on March 30, 1965, Piers Stefan Pughe-Morgan's first marriage to Marion Shalloe lasted from 1991 to 2008, during which they had three children together. He later married journalist Celia Walden, with whom he has one daughter.

