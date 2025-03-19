Did Candace Owens work at the Daily Wire? Podcaster recalls dismissal as co-CEO Jeremy Boreing steps down a year after her firing

Candace Owens addressed the recent exit of co-CEO Jeremy Boreing from The Daily Wire while speaking on the latest episode of her podcast on March 19, 2025. Notably, Candace was also employed at the media company in the past and she exited in March 2024.

Candace was spotted recalling her exit in her latest podcast video, saying that Jeremy Boreing’s exit gave her the feeling of “déjà vu” since she has gone through the same in the past. Owens said that it has been almost a year since she was fired from Daily Wire and added:

“Last year on March 18th I received news that I was no longer employed at The Daily Wire, which did arrive as somewhat of a shock to me and we’re fast forwarding now exactly one year later.”

Candace Owens recalled that she was accused of certain things by political commentator Andrew Klavan in a video at that time and that she does not want to reiterate the same since she has moved on.

She also referred to the controversy that emerged when she shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) with the phrase “Christ is King” and said:

“It was a bit of a lent surprise to be fired. It was a bit of a lent surprise to have like the Christ is King thing being branded as something that it most certainly is not. And we’re doing that again. We’re doing the Christ is King thing again and this I can’t get fired. Well I could, I guess. My husband could fire me. But he can’t fire me this time. I’m safe.”

Jeremy Boreing was also the one who confirmed Candace’s exit from The Daily Wire in March 2024 as he wrote on X that the company has ended its relationship with Owens. According to Variety's March 2024 article, Candace joined The Daily Wire in 2021.

Jeremy Boreing would pursue other projects after his exit from The Daily Wire

The news of Boreing’s resignation was first revealed by Axios on March 18, 2025. The same day, Jeremy shared a post on X by adding the link to Axios’ news piece and wrote:

“A new chapter.”

Axios also stated that founding CEO Caleb Robinson would be taking over as full-time CEO. However, Jeremy Boreing will continue hosting the show Backstage and will remain involved as an advisor alongside working on the creative projects of the company.

Caleb and Jeremy have shared their duties as the company’s CEO over the last six years. They have been associated with The Daily Wire since 2015 when they established it alongside Ben Shapiro, who is also a popular media personality.

Jeremy Boreing also sent an email to the staff members, saying that he would miss the time he spent with the company and that he is confident that The Daily Wire would have a bright future under the leadership of Caleb. Boreing also said in another statement to The Daily Wire (March 18):

“When Ben, Caleb, and I founded The Daily Wire in 2015, we set out to build an institution. I’m enormously proud of our team, of our many battles, and of the successes we’ve achieved together over the last decade. And we’re just getting started.”

Apart from his work with The Daily Wire, Jeremy Boreing has additionally gained recognition for contributing as a writer for films such as Spiral and Lady Ballers.

