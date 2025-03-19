Who is Jeremy Boreing? Co-founder of Daily Wire steps down as co-CEO of the company

On March 18, Jeremy Boreing, the co-founder of Daily Wire, announced that he would be stepping down from the position of co-CEO of the company. As per a report by Axios, Boreing told his staff that he wanted to focus on creative projects and assume an advisory role in the company.

Jeremy Boreing is an American political activist, producer, and screenwriter who created Daily Wire in 2015 along with Ben Shapiro. Previously, he was a member of Coattails Entertainment along with Kurt Schemper, Joel David Moore, and Zachary Levi. After the dissolution of Coattails Entertainment, Boreing co-founded an independent film studio called Declaration Entertainment with Bill Whittle.

Jeremy Boreing has also worked in the film industry. The 46-year-old has produced and co-written the 2007 psychological thriller, Spiral. He has also produced the 2009 comedy Etienne!

At present, he hosts a show called Daily Wire Backstage featuring Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, Michael Knowles, and Andrew Klavan. Jeremy Boreing is also a guest columnist for websites like Newsbusters and Big Hollywood.

Boreing and Caleb Robinson have been co-CEOs of Daily Wire since 2019. With the former stepping down, Caleb Robinson will become the sole CEO of Daily Wire.

When Jeremy Boreing called Elon Musk "the greatest living American"

Jeremy Boreing has often been a public supporter of the multi-billionaire tech magnate Elon Musk. In May 2022, he sat down for an interview with TimCast IRL host Tim Pool to discuss the launch of Jeremy's Razors. It was a newly launched venture by Daily Wire and a response to Harry's Razors pulling its advertisement campaign from Daily Wire.

Boreing launched a multi-million dollar marketing campaign to commemorate the launch and seemingly mock Harry's Razors. It features Jeremy Boreing walking through the Daily Wire headquarters and setting fire to a pack of Harry's Razors. The video went viral on social media, collecting millions of views on X.

Speaking about the same with Tim Pool, Boreing revealed that the flamethrower was real and made by Elon Musk's The Boring Company. He said:

“It’s a real flame thrower. It’s not the smartest idea I ever had … but it’s definitely the most bada*** idea I’ve ever had," he said. “I definitely believe that if Elon Musk will retweet my razor company, I will sell even more bajillions of razor blades.”

Elaborating further on his love for Elon Musk, he said:

“Actually, this will be the most kiss-a*** thing that I say on the show: Elon Musk is the greatest living American. He’s the most important person in the country because he has an affirmative vision for the future of the country.”

The former co-CEO of Daily explained that he would surely "disagree with 50% of everything," but Musk was a person who had a "vision for what can be tomorrow."

"He’s not one of these Boomer lefties who’s still fighting the cultural revolution of the 1960s or the economic revolution of the 19-teens and twenties in Europe, you know, trying to socialize the country. And he’s not a Boomer conservative who’s just talking about how great things used to be back when we were still young and rock and roll," he added.

Jeremy Boreing has played a significant role in expanding Daily Wire from a tiny news outlet to a billion-dollar media conglomerate. During its inception, the company started with just $4.7 million in seed funding. Last year, it was valued north of a billion dollars.

