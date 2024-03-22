Why was Candace Owens fired from The Daily Wire? Commentator issues statement on removal

Well-known television personality Candace Owens has been recently fired from The Daily Wire. The news comes after she was involved in a dispute with the outlet's co-founder Ben Shapiro due to her anti-Semitic comments following the Israel-Hamas conflict that began in October last year.

Owens confirmed her exit from The Daily Wire in a tweet where she added a picture and wrote that she is free now. She further stated:

"If you would like to support my work, you can head to CandaceOwens.com where you will be directed to my locals page. Or, you can give a gift at gocandace.com. There will be many announcements in the weeks to come."

Owens joined the media company in 2020 and CEO Jeremy Boreing said at the time that they were collaborating on a show that would be recorded in front of a live audience in Nashville.

Candace Owens landed in trouble after criticizing Israel on multiple occasions

Candace Owens has been in the headlines for a long time for her frequent criticism of Israel. However, the issues began in November last year when Ben Shapiro responded to her criticisms in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter). Although there were no details available about where the video was recorded, Shapiro said:

"I think her behavior during this has been disgraceful, without a doubt. I think that her faux sophistication on these particular issues has been ridiculous."

Owens replied by posting a tweet, adding a Bible verse that stated at the end that "you cannot serve both God and money." Shapiro reposted the tweet and wrote:

"Candace, if you feel that taking money from The Daily Wire somehow comes between you and God, by all means quit."

While Candace was sharing a lot of controversial tweets, she even expressed her criticism on the Candace Owens Podcast where she appeared along with comedian Ami Kozak. Owens mentioned Muslims living in different quarters in Jerusalem but Kozak responded by saying that it was not true.

Owens later said in a statement that while she and Shapiro had many problems with each other, they never met to solve them. She continued:

"I am totally open to people having a difference in opinion. I would hope that amongst colleagues that it would always be a civil disagreement, and I would never in a private event stand on a table and talk badly about Ben."

Candace Owens and her career explained in brief

Owens has been operating a YouTube channel titled Red Pill Black and gained recognition as the host of the Candace Owens show. The 34-year-old had also served as communications director for Turning Point USA in the past.

She was the CEO of a company called Degree180 and a guest host on Fox News. She later launched the BLEXIT Movement which aims to persuade African Americans into becoming Republicans. Candace has also been featured in a sports comedy film, Lady Ballers.