Who was Wade Benz? Tributes pour in as beloved Nashville citizen dies aged 45 

Nashville, Tennessee-native Wade Benz passed away on Friday, January 26, 2024. According to the Harpeth Hills website, he was multi-faceted and took on several different kinds of jobs, including modeling, news broadcasting, and acting, all before the age of 18. Many acquaintances have since taken to the internet to share their heartfelt tributes and condolences with his family, following the unexpected loss.

Wade Benz passes away at the age of 45 (Image via Harpeth Hills)

Details regarding the reason behind Wade Benz’s death were not made public at the time of writing this article.

Wade Benz was born to Gary and Diane Benz on November 14, 1979, in Nashville, Tennessee. His ‘celebration of life’ will be held in Franklin.

Wade Benz was the father of four children

According to Harpeth Hills, Wade met his wife Natalie in 2010 in Florida, while he was by the beach. The following year, the couple tied the knot and settled in Franklin. They went on to welcome four children, Sawyer, Owen, Remy, and Sully.

The Belmont University graduate was deeply fascinated by politics, technology, and the latest global happenings. Following graduation, he partnered with his father to open their own business.

His description on the Harpeth Hills website read:

“Wade thirsted for knowledge and was an avid reader of biographies and business journals... Wade never met a stranger, was a friend of many, fiercely loyal to his family, and left an impact on countless lives throughout his journey.”

Wade is now survived by his wife, his children, his parents, his sister Stephanie McBrayer, his brother Chase Benz, his in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

“Heartfelt prayers and condolences”: Tributes pour in as Wade Benz passes away

Many friends and acquaintances took to Harpeth Hills and flooded the website with condolence messages. They were also given the option to donate flowers, which several chose to do. Many shared their memories of Wade and expressed how heartbroken they were by the news. A few messages read:

Tributes pour in as the Tennessee-native passes away (Image via Harpeth Hills)

Wade’s family has asked people to make donations to the Christ Presbyterian Academy in honor of the Unseen Stories project Wade was passionate about. It was also revealed that a “Celebration of Life” would be held at Franklin’s Rolling Hills Community Church. Visitation for the same will be open from 11 am to 1 pm, with the Service starting at 2 pm.

Wade’s family has also announced that they will be holding a private burial following the service.