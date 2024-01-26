Who was Johnny Kennedy? Tributes pour in as Radio City DJ dies after ‘long illness’

Former Radio City DJ Johnny Kennedy has passed away after battling a long illness. He was 88. The news of his demise has led to an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, friends, and fans who remember him as an iconic figure in the world of radio broadcasting.

Kennedy, who dedicated a significant part of his life to the Radio City Tower in Liverpool, also made his mark on various local stations such as Dune FM, Wirral Radio, and River Radio.

Hailing from Liverpool, England, Kennedy is a multifaceted British talent recognized as a radio personality, singer, comedian, and accomplished stage actor. His claim to fame lies in the success of his radio program, Johnny Kennedy's Bride of the Week.

British radio personality Johnny Kennedy (Image via @JohnnyKennedyDJ/ X)

In addition to his thriving radio career, Kennedy has graced the stages of both Liverpool and London in various theatrical productions, showcasing his versatile performing skills. Notably, he has demonstrated his commitment to charitable causes by participating in numerous marathons and races.

Johnny Kennedy's life in radio and philanthropy

Johnny Kennedy's career was not confined to the airwaves alone; his legacy extends as a comedian, vocalist, and opera singer. Kennedy was a familiar voice not just on Radio City but also on River Radio, Wirral Radio, and Dune FM. His involvement with Dune FM, dating back to its launch in 2016, when it was known as Sandgrounder Radio, underscored his enduring commitment to the industry.

In the 1980s, Kennedy embarked on a new broadcasting journey with a show on 194 Radio City. Subsequently, he expanded his presence by hosting programs on City Gold and Magic 1548. His diverse radio career also includes presenting shows on Wirral Radio as well as hosting on Sandgrounder Radio, Dune FM, and 7 Waves 92.1.

Kennedy's contributions were not limited to entertainment; he was equally devoted to philanthropy. His charitable endeavors included support for local theater companies, earning him admiration from those who witnessed his commitment to making a positive impact in the community.

Fond memories and tributes pour in for DJ Kennedy

As news of Johnny Kennedy's passing circulated, tributes from various quarters underscored the positive influence he had on those around him. Colleagues remembered him as an entertaining raconteur, a lyrical tenor, and a consummate professional. Stand up comedian John Martin shared about how supportive Kennedy was to him.

Johnny Kennedy's impact, spanning decades and encompassing various facets of entertainment and charity work, cements his legacy as a revered figure in the world of radio and beyond. The tributes that continue to pour in serve as a testament to the profound influence he had on those fortunate enough to have crossed paths with this legendary broadcaster.

