What is HiHi? Bizarre reason behind comedian Mark Normand being escorted off stage explored 

Comedian Mark Normand’s recent New York Comedy Club set was interrupted by a stranger, leading to the show’s stoppage. The venue has since announced that it will host the show attendees for free due to the inconvenience caused.

People in the audience recorded the odd exchange and shared videos on social media. In them, a man is seen jumping onto the stage in the middle of Mark Normand’s set before security grabbed him and dragged him out of the theater. Moments later, the show’s producers escorted Normand off the theater.

A woman addressed the confused audience later. After informing everyone that the situation was under control, she requested the audience and the camera crew taping Normand to evacuate the premises.

Following the incident, the New York Comedy Club released a statement, in which it stated that “nobody was injured,” and that the disruptor was part of the HiHi production’s crew, which had rented the venue for Normand’s show.

The statement also read:

“So, since this took on a bit of a wild narrative, if you were in attendance for this taping, we’d love to host you for an ACTUAL show for FREE.”

Mark Normand addresses the canceled show

It has been stated by the New York Comedy Club that HiHi was behind the show interruption. The comedian also revealed on his Instagram page that he was unaware of what the producers had planned.

According to the Sun, HiHi are the show's producers. They currently have over 4000 Instagram followers and posted a series of Instagram stories documenting Mark Normand’s show getting interrupted from various angles.

A few of their other Instagram story highlights include Courtside, Heist, HiHi Applicants, and Join HiHi. It appears they enjoy posting lifestyle and art content.

HiHi has also posted a video of Tyra Banks sitting courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game. In the clip, the former supermodel was surrounded by two furry costumed strangers, but they were eventually escorted away by security.

It remains unclear as to whether the costumed people were employed by HiHi at the time of writing this article.

As mentioned prior, Mark Normand also took to his Instagram page to address the incident. In a “good ole corporate statement” written by Normand’s publicist, the comic noted:

“The disruption was part of a planned 'surprise' activity by show producers… I had no prior knowledge that this was going to happen.”

The comedian addresses the set disruption (Image via marknormand/Instagram)

It remains unclear as to whether Mark Normand will be taking any action against HiHi for disrupting his show.

