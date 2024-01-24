“Charity fairies”: Fans praise as Jimin's father donates ramen to low-income households in Busan reportedly for Korean new year celebrations

Jimin of BTS, renowned for his charitable endeavors, comes from a family with an equally generous spirit. On January 24, 2024, it was revealed that Jimin's father had donated Ramen noodles to low-income households in Busan, maintaining this tradition of donation consistently for the past four years.

Photos of the donated Ramen circulated on social media, shared by an ARMY's acquaintance working at the district post office. This gesture resonated deeply with fans and reassured them why Jimin stayed committed to humility and generosity.

As a restaurant owner, Jimin's father goes beyond typical entrepreneurship, taking genuine initiatives to combat hunger. This ongoing commitment to charitable acts reflects the family's commitment to positively impacting their community. Fans who recognized this generosity used expressions like "charity fairies" to convey the impact of Jimin and his father's continuous efforts to do good for those in need.

"Appa Park is the best," BTS' Jimin's father gets lauded by the ARMYs for his charity work

Jimin's father, the proprietor of the celebrated Magnate cafe (rebranded as Z-Millenial) in Busan, has once again become a beacon of compassion, earning praise from fans and admirers. Beyond its association with the globally renowned BTS group, Magnate stands out for the genuine hospitality consistently offered by Jimin's father, creating a space that attracts BTS supporters and casual visitors alike.

A few months ago, a heartening video went viral, capturing Jimin's father distributing refreshing drinks to patrons patiently queued outside the cafe. This act of kindness circulated widely and left an impression on fans who lauded the cafe owner, asserting that such warmth and generosity undoubtedly run in the family, shedding light on the roots of the BTS star's humility.

The recent philanthropic endeavor by Jimin's father revolves around a tradition he has faithfully upheld for the past four years: donating boxes of Ramen noodles to low-income families in Busan. The charitable act coincided with Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving festival) in September 2023, and reports suggest that the recent donation was reportedly made for the approaching Korean New Year.

Photographs capturing the essence of this donation were released from the Namgu, Busan District Office, representing the positive impact stemming from Jimin's father's ongoing charitable initiatives. Fans expressed immense pride in response to the caring nature demonstrated by the father of the beloved BTS star, recognizing a shared character that transcends from parent to child.

However, this act of kindness is not an isolated incident. Jimin's father has a history of undisclosed charitable contributions extending beyond the public eye. In an interview with Busan High School of Arts Magazine in 2022, he shared insights into his perspective on charitable work, remarking,

“Doing charity work is my happiness, and I'm thankful to Jimin. He allowed me to give back and to live a life of sharing. Jimin feels the same way as me-that one should give back as much as he has received and as much as he is loved."

He added,

"We understand and agree with each other well. While I have been doing voluntary social work for a long time, I think his fans who also practice sharing are amazing as well.”

The Like Crazy singer, recognized for substantial contributions to various charity events in Korea, exemplifies the family's gratitude and compassion towards the world.