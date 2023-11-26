Who was Tom Larson? Tributes pour in as legendary sportscaster dies aged 84

Popular television host Tom Larson passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Tom’s son, Jeff Larson, confirmed the news of his death, revealing that the 84-year-old host passed away due to complications from cancer.

The news of Tom Larson’s death has left many shocked and devastated, as he was seen on television as a host for decades. Known for his coverage for the Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox, Larson was a famous name when it came to sports broadcasting.

Born in 1938, Tom Larson was named Lanny Lee Larason at birth and joined the world of sports broadcasting in 1969, when he was 31 years old. Larson was known to enjoy sports to the core, and during his time at the NESN, he was also a contributing writer for the media outlet.

As news of the TV host's passing away broke on social media, netizens took to their platforms to mourn and honor Larson. Fans, friends, followers, and even colleagues are pouring in their tributes after Larson’s son confirmed the news of his father's death.

Fans celebrate the life of Tom Larson, who began his career with WSBK-TV, after news of his death breaks online

Born in 1939, Tom Larson was brought up in Webster Groves, Missouri. He became passionate about broadcasting in 1960, and when he was a junior at Westminster College, he got his first opportunity to do the same, after he was hired by WSBK-TV in 1969. Larson worked there as a public affairs show host.

He also hosted shows for the Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox, before moving to WHDH radio in 1981, where he worked till 1986. During his tenure, he was also awarded the best TV broadcaster in Boston by the Boston Magazine. Tom Larson then worked for many years at the New England Sports Network and ultimately retired in 2007.

While Tom Larson was extremely popular in the world of sports broadcasting, he also made headlines in 1981, when he pledged not to shave his beard until the Bruins won the championship.

Following the popular sports broadcaster's death, fans, friends, and family of Larson are mourning the loss of the TV host and reminiscing all the good times the former host presented them with. As @BostonBruins posted about Larson's demise on Twitter, netizens have been pouring in their tributes for the deceased sports presenter.

Social media users mourn the loss of Larson, the popular sports presenter: Tributes explored as the TV host passes at 84. (Image via @BostonBruins/ Twitter)

Larson's family has not yet revealed details about his funeral and memorial services. However, tributes continue to pour in on social media, as the news about Larson’s death reaches netizens.