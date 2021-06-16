Jake Paul trolled online as he shaves his beard after two years 

After two years of slowly growing a full beard, Jake Paul finally shaved it off in a TikTok on June 14th. The youngest Paul brother went to TikTok with a post captioned "I decided to shave my beard after 2 years."

In the one minute video, Jake Paul stated that he "forgot what it looks like [without the beard]." He then revealed his electric razor before saying that he was "returning to Disney Channel Jake." In 2017, Jake Paul worked on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark before being ultimately fired from the show.

Also read: Jake Paul beard: Is the YouTube sensation finally sporting a clean shave after two years?

Friends and others react to Jake Paul's impulsive shave

In the same video, Jake Paul then walked around his brother's house with the newly shaven face to gage his friends' reactions. One of his friends said he looked "like a cop." Another friend attempted at a joke, calling him "Billy Bob Buster" and then "Buster Bob Billy."

It's safe to say that his friends were quite surprised by Jake Paul's freshly-shaven look. Unfortunately, only one friend gave him a compliment on his clean face saying that Paul "looked incredible" and "sharp."

His brother was also unpleasantly surprised. Jake Paul attempted to play it casually, stating in the kitchen that he'd "run out of ketchup."

Older brother Logan was quick to respond, saying, "Yeah, you ran out of a beard too," before telling Jake that he looked like a "1920's pilot" and to get out of his house. At the end of the video, Jake Paul also mentioned there was a part two to the reaction where he showed his freshly-shaved face along with a mustache.

Jake Paul announced his new shave on Twitter, citing that he didn't know "how to feel about it."

I shaved my beard after 2 years and idk how I feel about it 👶🏼 — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 14, 2021

Paul was then met with a lot of comments, not particularly positive about the new appearance change. While some praised the younger Paul's new look, many trolled him. Jake Paul began growing his beard in 2019, the same year he married Tana Mongeau. Jake Paul was also recently ringside in brother Logan Paul's bout against Floyd Mayweather.

win a real boxing fight — JT Daniels Burner (@JTDanielsBurner) June 14, 2021

Buy that shit back rn pic.twitter.com/v5JAlpCyfc — YNW Z&B (@iamtheznb) June 14, 2021

Better be fake 😂 — PORTIONツ (@PortionQ) June 14, 2021

How to deactivate your account:



1. In the top menu, tap your profile icon, then tap Settings and privacy.

2. Tap Account, then tap Deactivate your account at the bottom.

3. Confirm that you want to proceed by tapping Yes, deactivate.

4. Enter your password and tap Deactivate. — BrilliantBukayo 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 (@baley_tim) June 14, 2021

Also read: 'He hasn't won a fight in three years' - Dana White doesn't understand how Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul are going to sell their fight

Jake Paul is slated to face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 28th.

Edited by Gautham Balaji