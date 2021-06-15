Jake Paul beard: Is the YouTube sensation finally sporting a clean shave after two years?

Jake Paul has finally shaved his beard after two years. He updated us on Twitter in regards to his new look. Still uncertain of his feelings about a clean-shaven look, Jake Paul wrote:

"I shaved my beard after 2 years and idk how I feel about it"

Reports of the clean-shave initially surfaced after Jake Paul posted a video of the process on TikTok. Right before going at it with a trimmer, Jake Paul said in the video:

"I haven't shaved my beard in two years. Tell me what it looks like but we're going back to the old Disney channel Jake. Here we go..."

After that, the 24-year old can be seen going around the house seeking reactions to his new look. One of his friends said that Jake resembled a cop and it had the rest of them clutching their sides with laughter. Jake Paul then finally revealed his look to his older brother Logan. As Jake claimed to have run out of ketchup, Logan Paul replied:

"Ya, you f***ing look like you ran out of some beard too. What are you, some pilot from the 1920s? Get the f**k out of my house with that bull***t on your mouth."

Jake Paul previously starred in the Disney series Bizaardvark where he sported a clean shaven look.

Jake Paul's upcoming fight

The younger Paul sibling is taking major strides in his professional boxing career. On the back of three first-round knockout wins, Jake Paul is now scheduled to face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 28.

The two initially got involved in a locker room altercation during Jake Paul's previous bout against Ben Askren. 'The Problem Child' decided to call out Tyron Woodley after a stunning one-punch knockout win over Askren. While Jake Paul now seems keen to take on Tyron Woodley, he had initially suggested a matchup between T-Wood and his sparring partner, J'Leon Love.

Although Jake Paul is going into the fight with a perfect record, he must realize that Woodley is levels above any competition he has come across so far.

