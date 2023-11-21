"It’s important that X survive": Megyn Kelly slams Media Matters in Elon Musk's defense over recent controversial tweets

After Elon Musk slammed the companies that suspended their advertisements from X (formerly Twitter) due to his controversial tweet, journalist Megyn Kelly jumped into the fiasco as she defended X and the owner, Elon Musk. She lashed out at the media watchdog group Media Matters, reporting that ads of companies like Amazon, IBM, and even Disney are being placed beside anti-semitic posts.

In The Megyn Kelly Show, the journalist bashed the media group and called out MSNBC for calling Elon anti-Semitic.

“The New York Times, The LA Times, brutally every publication. MSNBC, which, as far as I know still employs Mehdi Hasan, among others, who is like the chief Hamas defender on Television. They are outraged at the anti-semitism here, allegedly by Elon, by X. SPARE ME!” Megyn Kelly said.

She also took to X and accused Media Matters of a “hit job” against Elon Musk. Megyn Kelly said:

Kelly sided with Elon Musk in the Media Matters controversy. (Image via megynkelly/X)

The fiasco happened when several companies such as Apple, Disney, Comcast, Warner Bros, Paramount, and Amazon, among many others, decided to withdraw their ads and pause their campaigns on X. The decision came after Elon Musk allegedly promoted an anti-semitic tweet by a user @CWBOCA, which reportedly showed how Jewish communities have been spreading hate against Whites.

Elon Musk then reportedly commented on it by saying how the users have “said the actual truth.” All of this made the companies suspend their advertisements, which infuriated Musk, who then tweeted and claimed that he would file a “thermonuclear lawsuit” against these companies.

As many people came out in Elon Musk’s defense, Megyn Kelly’s comments also brought in a lot of opinions from the masses.

Heated debate sparks after Megyn Kelly slammed Media Matters and sided with Elon Musk

The Elon Musk and Media Matters controversy does not seem to be settling down, as social media users cannot stop talking about it. After many people poured in their opinions on the whole controversy, many started debating once again when Megyn Kelly decided to side with Elon Musk. Here is how netizens showered their opinion of the journalist supporting the billionaire:

Social media users poured in their opinions as Kelly sided with Elon Musk in the Media Matters controversy. (Image via megynkelly/X)

There were also a handful of people who slammed Megyn for coming in support of Elon Musk.

At the moment, Elon Musk has not responded to Megyn Kelly’s tweet and opinion, and the journalist has also not addressed the comments of the masses.