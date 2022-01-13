'The Journalist' Season 1 review: A bona fide effort of whistleblowing a corrupted political system 

Netflix is all set to welcome its brand new Japanese thriller series The Journalist to its varied collection on January 13.

The streaming giant has been a harbinger in changing the face of television by bringing in critically acclaimed exclusive content from all across the world, starting with Spain's Money Heist to South Korea's Squid Game and France's Lupin.

The Journalist has been adapted from the Japanese Academy award-winning movie of 2019 and Isoko Mochizuki's novel of the same name. The series is directed by Michihito Fiyi, who also directed the aforementioned movie.

Ryoko Yonekaru, Go Ayano and Ryusei Yokahama play leading roles as journalists who put their lives on the line to preserve journalistic integrity from being manhandled by the government.

bellie | THE JOURNALIST 🖤 @bellie_desu



Starring Yonekura Ryoko, Ayano Go & Yokohama Ryusei. Directed by Michihito Fujii



Y'all should watch this ! D-2 til "The Journalist" premieres on NETFLIX worldwideStarring Yonekura Ryoko, Ayano Go & Yokohama Ryusei. Directed by Michihito FujiiY'all should watch this ! D-2 til "The Journalist" premieres on NETFLIX worldwide ♥️Starring Yonekura Ryoko, Ayano Go & Yokohama Ryusei. Directed by Michihito Fujii ✨Y'all should watch this ! https://t.co/IuwB8zpSjn

Analyzing the plot of The Journalist Season 1

The Journalist begins as a slow-burner when lots of interviews and press are presented. Amidst that, "the maverick of news media" and Toto newspaper reporter Anna Matsuda finds an alteration in a set of documents about the establishment of an illegal medical company, the Eshin Academy. The company is found to have direct links to the Prime Minister's office of the Japanese government.

Addressing the Prime Minister's secretary, she shockingly reveals in a room full of reporters,

“Considering the situation, it can be assumed that there was clearly a person of influence involved,” and goes on to openly declare, “Perhaps from the prime minister’s office?”

Seemingly threatened, the prime minister and his office, along with his Minister of Finance, stop at nothing to keep the truth hidden. That has its own trickle-down effect into various governmental departments who try to portray his words as gospel.

Towards the end

But the truth comes at a cost, as even though Matsuda is determined to fight alone in exposing it, various lives are interlinked with those who need to bear the brunt of this outrage.

With the precious loss of life of one of their own in the midst of the series, the drama keeps on escalating as the truth keeps getting blocked at every level. However, the truth finds its way to seep through by the joint brilliant efforts of Suzuki, Murakami and Ryo.

Also Read Article Continues below

With a strong background score, sharp cinematography and an emotional portrayal of those seeking the truth, Netflix viewers are in for a treat with this emotional rollercoaster, which stays true in essence to its Japanese predecessor.

Edited by Ashish Yadav