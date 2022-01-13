"Cheer" Season 2: Is there any possibility for a third installment?

The eponymous docu-series "Cheer," a Netflix original, shined in its debut season with a group of cheerleaders, excellent in their athletics, rising to fame in 2020.

The series returned to the streaming platform with its second installment on January 12, showcasing s*xual politics of this sport and the downfall of fame and community spirit in the ravages of Covid-19.

'Cheer': The story so far

The rising stars of Navarro College's cheerleading team, who no sooner shoot to fame and become visible across media all over the world, find themselves in the midst of scandalous allegations. If that alone hadn't been enough, they would soon discover themselves incapable of competing in the Nationals in 2020 as the world is torn apart by the pandemic.

Losing their former team, they also lost their former coach, who went on to pursue her dream. Their rival team, Trinity Valley College, worked with their blood, sweat and tears in the meantime, despite all the setbacks they faced as being regarded as the "underdogs."

With a new team for Navarro College, they compete in the Daytona Championships. After a faulty semi-final routine, they manage to reach the finals, where they face arch-rivals Trinity Valley Community College.

Trinity produced a flawless performance to emerge victorious over the former winners. Losing by inches, the show ends by showing a battered and bruised runner-up team of Navarro who, despite their lack of experience, gave their hundred percent to beat the odds.

Speculation of a third installment

Though there has been no further confirmation that the celebrated docuseries will be returning for a third installment by Netflix, fans have reason enough to speculate on its arrival with the way season 2 ended.

Before its final moments, the show depicts a reporter asking Monica Aldama, the coach of Navaro College, if she had decided to give up on previous occasions after such exhausting endeavors, and the answer is quite what we expect from her.

The going gets tough and the tough get going, as that is the beauty of this undervalued sport of cheerleading. And as true fan favorites, Navaro College has every reason to return to claim their price in the Daytona tournament of 2022 as per their motto:

"We can. We will. We must."

