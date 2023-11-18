"Boycott those losers": Netizens react as Apple, Disney, and other companies to pause their ads on X following Elon Musk's supposed antisemitic tweets

Elon Musk and his social media platform, X, have found themselves in deep waters after several top companies Apple, Disney, Comcast, Warner Bros, Paramount and many others suspended their advertising on the platform. The fiasco took place after Twitter, now X, CEO, Elon Musk agreed with a social media post that accused the Jews of pushing hate against the Whites.

It all started with a post from @CWBOCA. The user posted a video of an ad as a part of #StandUpToJewishHate. In response to that, another user @breakingbaht commented:

“Jewish communties have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them. I'm deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest sh*t now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don't exactly like them too much. You want truth said to your face, there it is.”

The post was made by the user on November 16, 2023, and has been viewed by almost 1.5 million people as of this writing. Amongst the one and a half million people, Elon Musk was also the one to view it, and also comment on the post, as the Tesla CEO said:

Social media users pick sides as many companies decided to suspend their ads from X. (Image via X)

Just after the post went viral, several organizations like Apple, Amazon, Disney, and even IBM announced how they would be pulling their advertisements from the platform. All of this sparked controversy on social media, where one user also commented and said:

Netizens side with Elon Musk after Apple, Amazon and several other companies suspend their ads on X: Reactions explored

The news about Elon Musk commenting on a post about Jews attacking Whites has created a stir on social media and sparked a heated debate. Many sided with the billionaire and talked about boycotting the brands. As an X account, @rawsalerts posted about the same on the platform here is how the masses reacted:

Social media users pick sides as many companies decided to suspend their ads from X. (Image via X/@rawsalerts)

Several others also targeted Musk for his controversial and self-sabotaging actions. Check out below:

While many companies have already announced their pausing of the ads on X, at the moment, neither X nor Elon Musk has commented about the whole fiasco. However, the opinion of the netizens continues to pour in on the platform.