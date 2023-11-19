What did Elon Musk say about companies suspending their ads from X? Details about the thermonuclear lawsuit explored

Elon Musk made his way into the headlines after several companies like Apple, IBM, Lions Gate, Paramount, Disney, and even Amazon decided to pause their ads on X as Musk had allegedly agreed and promoted an antisemitic post on the platform. However, the billionaire then lashed out at the companies and claimed that he would file a “thermonuclear lawsuit’ against the brands trying to desert the platform.

As the brands announced the suspension of ads from X, Musk took to the platform and posted:

“The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company.”

Furthermore, his statement also came after Media Matter, a media watchdog, claimed that their research found how ads of big companies like IBM, Oracle, Comcast etc, were being placed just beside antisemitic content that praised Nazis and Hitler.

However, Musk denied this allegation and said that “Media Matters for America posted a story that completely misrepresented the real experience on X.” Elon Musk stated:

“Above everything, including profit, X works to protect the public’s right to free speech. But for speech to be truly free, we must also have the freedom to see or hear things that some people may consider objectionable.”

Many companies including Apple, Disney, and IBM withdrew their ads from X

Elon Musk found his way into the spotlight just after he made a post and agreed with a user claiming that Jews push hate against Whites. The original post, made by @breakingbaht, read:

“Jewish communties have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them. I'm deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest sh*t now about Western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don't exactly like them too much. You want truth said to your face, there it is.”

On November 16, 2023, Elon Musk commented on the post and said:

All of this infuriated the companies, who went ahead and pulled their advertisements from the platform. However, this also outraged the masses who felt that Elon Musk, like other users on social media, also has the “freedom of speech,” and hence bashed the companies. Some even called for their boycott.

On the other hand, as the matter grew intense, the White House spokesperson Andrew Bates also jumped in, commented on the matter, and called Elon Musk’s tweet an “abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate” that “runs against our core values as Americans”. He also said:

“It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie … one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

Furthermore, the X CEO also commented on the matter, and claimed that “X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and Discrimination.” At the moment, it is not known if Elon Musk has filed a thermonuclear lawsuit.

On the other hand, the brands that decided to pull their ads have also not commented on the lawsuit claim and backlash from the masses.