'Does Tucker Carlson speak Russian?': Netizens left baffled by ex-Fox News host responding to Vladimir Putin during interview without earpiece

Tucker Carlson, the US political commentator who is considered a longtime Putin defender, dropped a 2-hour-long interview with the Russian President on his X handle as the 73rd episode of TCN on X on Thursday, February 8.

In the interview, which was conducted on February 6 at the Kremlin, Moscow, the former Fox News host focused on the Ukraine war; in the words of Tucker, “on how it started, what’s happening, and most pressingly, how it might end.”

Netizens were shocked at seeing Carlson responding to Putin instantly with no earpiece in sight, which led to speculations about the host knowing how to speak Russian.

According to Business Insider, in his interview with the New York Times on Wednesday, when Carlson was asked about his support for Russia and its allies, the host replied:

“I’ve never been to Russia, I don’t speak Russian. Of course I’m not an agent of Russia.”

Another evidence of Carlson's not knowing how to speak Russian was how Putin's answer in Russian needed to be translated into English for the ex-Fox News host to understand.

While interviewing Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, Tucker Carlson was seen responding to the president's statements almost instantly, as if he already knew fluent Russian. It was further fueled by the absence of an earpiece in Carlson's ear, unlike the one Putin was seen wearing for the interview.

The interview that went viral on X on Thursday has led to some netizens speculating whether the Fox News host already knows how to speak Russian.

Here are some X reactions about it:

Netizens praised Putin for his ‘honesty’ in the Tucker Carlson interview

In the interview, Putin accused the US of "cheap provocation" for its continued military aid to Ukraine and suggested that it should focus on its domestic issues.

Questioning the US government's efforts, the Russian President said,

"Don't you have anything better to do? You have issues on the border, issues with migration, issues of national debt. More than $33 trillion."

He further said,

"Wouldn't it be better to negotiate with Russia? Make an agreement. Already understanding the situation that is developing today, realizing that Russia will fight for its interests till the end."

When Carlson asked Putin why doesn't he call President Joe Biden to work out a solution, the Russian president responded:

"What's there to work out? Stop supplying the weapons and it will be over within weeks."

As Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin went viral, several netizens were seen praising the communist Russian president for the precision with which he recounted the history of Russia without any notes in sight. His honesty was also praised by many.

Here are some X reactions to it:

Netizens have also applauded Tucker for bringing the truth behind the Ukrainian War in front of the whole world with the courage he displayed in traveling to Moscow and conducting the interview, despite the backlash that could be expected back home.

Here are some X reactions about it:

According to the Independent UK’s report, during its daily press briefing, the White House warned the viewers against taking anything Vladimir Putin had to say “at face value” on Thursday. This was done shortly before the Tucker Carlson interview went live on X.

