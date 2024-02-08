"We should boycott interview" - Tristan Tate says Hillary Clinton warned him about Tucker Carlson and his upcoming interview with Russian President

Tristan Tate has sarcastically called for the public to listen to Hillary Clinton, amidst the news that journalist Tucker Carlson is set to interview Vladimir Putin.

Carlson dropped a video on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week, announcing he would be interviewing the Russian President in Moscow. He promised to ask Putin the tough questions, mainly surrounding the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, believing it is important for the American people to see where and why their government is sending money to help Ukranian efforts.

The news has gone global and has been viewed as majorly controversial, with many calling out Carlson for providing a platform to one of the world's most polarizing figures.

Tate recently weighed in on the dispute and called out former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. He sarcastically claimed she had warned him about the interview and asked him to boycott watching it.

'The Talisman' also took aim at her integrity and standing among the public, jokingly claiming she is trusted by the people. He tweeted:

"Hilary Clinton told me that @TuckerCarlson is bad and his interview with Putin will be bad. She also says Putin is bad. We should boycott the interview, as we all trust Hilary Clinton loads. I am not suicidal."

Tristan Tate reacts to refund of his donation to FC United of Wrexham

Tristan Tate recently criticized the head coach of FC United of Wrexham after his donation to help the club keep afloat was refunded.

During a recent episode of the Emergency Meeting podcast, Tate and his brother Andrew discussed the incident involving his donation to the amateur football and futsal club based in Wrexham, Wales.

According to 'The Talisman' he had been contacted multiple times by the head coach, Andrew Ruscoe, who had been asking for donations to help sustain the club and its training programs.

Tate eventually donated £5000, however, Ruscoe refunded his donation. It's believed FC United of Wrexham and Ruscoe had come under fire from fans for accepting a donation from the controversial figures.

Reacting to the news, Tristan Tate said:

"You messaged me 34 times on X. And finally, your message comes across my desk... This guy Andrew Ruscoe reached out to me asking for funding for his football team, and I looked at his website. I saw he was legit, and I thought, you know what? Fine, after 34 messages, you're now on my radar; here's £5000."

He added:

"One minute ago Andrew Ruscoe you b*tched out to public outcry for some f**king reason and refunded my f**king money."

